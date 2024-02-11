How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Florida

The Super Bowl is almost here and NFL fans can start celebrating by betting on the big game. Super Bowl betting is known for its outrageous prop bets and one of the most popular markets this year includes Taylor Swift prop bets. While Florida sports betting is legal, NFL fans are limited to only one sportsbook. Football fans or Swifties trying to cash in on Taylor Swift props can turn to offshore sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024. Learn how to bet on Taylor Swift prop bets in Florida below.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Florida?

Now that Florida sports betting is legal, NFL fans are able to bet on the Super Bowl. However, there is only one sportsbook available in the Sunshine State. Since Taylor Swift prop bets aren’t tied to the score, NFL fans aren’t able to bet on exotic bets at legal sportsbooks. Instead, offshore sportsbooks are welcoming new players with a wide variety of Taylor Swift prop bets along with free bonus cash for the big game.

Best Florida Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Florida

Click here to claim your exclusive Taylor Swift offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

By signing up to BetOnline, Florida residents have access to one of the industry’s best online sportsbooks. For Super Bowl LVIII, BetOnline is offering Taylor Swift prop bets. In just a few simple steps, players can start placing their favorite Taylor Swift bets at BetOnline.

Find instructions on how to place a bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024 below.

1. Visit BetOnline

Players looking to cash in on Taylor Swift betting props will need to create an account at BetOnline by visiting their website.

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section



There’s an entire section dedicated to Taylor Swift props with up to 89 different bets. Players can find Taylor Swift prop bets located under the Super Bowl subtab in the betting menu.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

After finding all the Taylor Swift props, bettors can start taking their favorite bets. Users can simply add their selection to their bet slips.

4. Type in your wager amount

The bet slip will be located on the right-hand side of the screen and will list all the bets selected for Super Bowl 2024. Bettors must decide the amount wagered on each bet or have an option of creating a same-game parlay.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

To complete the process at BetOnline, players must confirm their bets by pressing on the “Bet” button at the bottom of the bet slip.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are a wide variety of Taylor Swift bet props to choose from at BetOnline. Some of the best bets include Swift being mentioned in any winning speeches, if she kisses Travis Kelce on the field, hugs Donna Kelce, and much more.

Find out the most popular Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 2024 below.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300