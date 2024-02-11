Taylor Swift has stolen the headlines on more than one occasion during the NFL season. Now, Swift is ready to take on the Super Bowl as she returns from her Eras Tour date in Tokyo to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. As a result, the top online sportsbooks are offering several bets on Taylor Swift props for Super Bowl 2024. Learn how to bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props in Illinois and find all the prop bets for the big game below.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Illinois?

Yes, Illinois residents can bet on Taylor Swift props online for Super Bowl 2024 but they won’t be able to find odds at their local sportsbook. Even though Illinois sportsbooks will be offering odds for the big game, they won’t be able to offer any lines for bets that aren’t tied to the results on the field. Instead, residents looking to turn their Taylor Swift predictions into cold hard cash will have to visit an online sportsbook like BetOnline to get the full Super Bowl betting experience.

Best Illinois Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Illinois

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

In just a few simple steps, NFL fans in Illinois can join an online sportsbook and start betting on Taylor Swift right away. Use our step-by-step guide below to get started.

BetOnline offers more Taylor Swift prop bets than any other sportsbook, which makes it the perfect place for Swifties to bet on the big game. In fact, there is an entire section of Taylor Swift props with 89 bets to choose from.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

To add your predictions to your bet slip, simply click on the odds for your selection.

Note: At BetOnline, the bet slip is located on the right side of the screen.

4. Type in your wager amount

Once you’ve made your selections, you’re ready to place your bet. But first, you’ll need to determine how much you’re willing to risk. Type in the amount of your wager to proceed to the next step.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

After you’ve made your picks and typed in your wager amount, you can officially place your bet by clicking the “Bet” button at the bottom of your bet slip.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are 89 different lines available for Taylor Swift prop betes at BetOnline. Illinois residents can cash in on a wide variety of Taylor Swift bets including Swift and Kelce kissing, Donna Kelce hugging Taylor, if Taylor Swift will be mentioned in any speeches or more.

Scroll down below to find the best Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300