How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Nevada

Super Bowl 2024 is one of the biggest betting events on the sports calendar and residents of the state of Nevada are eager to get in on the action. There is an added wrinkle this year with the Taylor Swift angle, as she has seemingly been as big a part of the NFL this season as the players wearing the uniforms. However, legal Nevada sportsbooks are unable to offer the Swift-related prop bets, so residents of the state who want to bet on her will have to sign up for an offshore sports betting account.

Scroll down to find out how Nevada residents can get in on all of the Taylor Swift action on Super Bowl Sunday.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Nevada?

Unfortunately for Swifties, legal sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings are unable to carry such prop bets as they are not tied to the box score, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t available for Nevadans.

Residents of Nevada can still get their bets in on Taylor Swift, though. Various offshore sportsbooks are offering Taylor Swift props and they are also giving out up to $5,000 in free bonus bets to those who sign up to wager on Super Bowl 2024.

NFL fans can simply sign up, fund their account, and place a bet on Taylor Swift right from their laptop or mobile device.

Best Nevada Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Nevada

Click here to claim your exclusive Taylor Swift offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

With Taylor Swift being one of the biggest storylines of Super Bowl 2024, there have been 89 proposition bets that have been listed at BetOnline, which makes it one of the biggest betting menus on the board for the big game. Of course, Swift’s album “1989” is named after her birth year.

Here is a step-by-step guide about how to place your bets at BetOnline:

1. Visit BetOnline

Click Here to visit BetOnline.

Once logged on to BetOnline, find the “Sports” section. Then, navigate to the NFL tab, and find the sub-heading for Super Bowl bets. Here you will find a list of all of the possible wagers that are available for the big game.

2. Find The Taylor Swift Tab

Grouped in with National Anthem odds and player prop bets is the Taylor Swift tab, which currently features 89 prop bets regarding the celebrity.

3. Find the bet, or bets, that you like the most

Which of the possible outcomes do you like the most? Find the bet that suits you, check the odds to make sure that the financial aspect is in order, and add it to your betting slip.

4. Submit your wager amount

How much cash do you want to put on the Taylor Swift proposition bet? Make a decision about your wager amount for the current betting slip.

5. Finalize bet and receive confirmation

Make sure that everything is correct on your betting slip. To confirm your bet with the sportsbook, click “Place Bet”. Once the wager has been processed, you will receive a confirmation, and the bet will be placed in your account under the “My Bets” tab.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are more than just a few proposition bets regarding Taylor Swift. You can wager on aspects of her outfit or how her trip from Japan plays out, or what will happen between her and Travis Kelce on the field after the conclusion of the game.

Below are some of the best and most interesting Swift-related proposition bets available on the board at BetOnline. Log on to the sportsbook’s website to see the full and extended menu.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300