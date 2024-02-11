How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In New York

One of the best ways to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is betting on props for the game. With Taylor Swift scheduled to be in attendance, many sportsbooks are taking bets on the American icon. But even though sports betting is legal in New York, NY betting apps are unable to offer those kinds of bets for the Super Bowl because they aren’t tied to the box score. However, online sportsbooks like BetOnline are offering a huge selection of Taylor Swift prop bets for the Super Bowl. Find out which Taylor Swift bets are available for Super Bowl LVIII and learn how to bet on Taylor Swift prop bets in New York below.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in New York?

New York sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel will be offering odds for the game, but they aren’t legally allowed to provide markets for bets that aren’t logged on the official box score.

Whether you’re an NFL fan or a Swiftie who wants to cash in on your predictions, the top offshore sportsbooks have a wide variety of Taylor Swift props available for Super Bowl Sunday. New York residents can simply register for an account and start betting on Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl.

Best New York Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in New York

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

In just a few simple steps, players can cash in on their Taylor Swift knowledge during Super Bowl 2024 at BetOnline. In order to get started, New York residents will need to sign up for a sports betting account.

Scroll down below for details on how to place a bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024.

To begin, users will need to navigate to the BetOnline site for access to up to 89 Taylor Swift prop bets. New York residents can begin by clicking on the link provided below to sign up for an account and claim a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section

BetOnline is a very simple sportsbook to navigate. The betting menu is located on the lefthand side of the screen and players can find Taylor Swift prop bets under the “Super Bowl” tab under “Football”.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

There are 89 Taylor Swift prop bets available to choose from. Players can look through the odds and find their favorite bets to place before kickoff. After clicking on their selections, their picks will be added to their bets slip on the right hand side of the screen.

4. Type in your wager amount

After selecting their Taylor Swift prop bets, players will need determine the amount they’d like wager on their selected bets. Users have the ability to parlay their bets or take single game slips by typing a value in the designated “Risk” box.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Once the wager amount is determined, players will to confirm their bets by selecting “Bet” at the bottom of the betslip.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

At BetOnline, players have a list of 89 different Taylor Swift Super Bowl props to pick from. It’s one of the only sportsbooks online that is offering this many markets for Swifties on Super Bowl Sunday. Some of the best markets include Swift hugging Donna Kelce, Swift kissing Kelce on the field, Swift’s lip combo, and more.

Check out the list below for the most popular Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300