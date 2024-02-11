How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Ohio

Taylor Swift dominated the NFL landscape during the 2023 season, as her weekly appearances at Chiefs games were nearly as big of a story as the games themselves. Because of that, certain sports wagering outlets have created proposition bets that focus on Swift’s potential appearance at Super Bowl 2024. However, Ohio sportsbooks are unable to offer any of the pop star’s prop bets. Instead, those wanting in on the action will have to look in to signing up for an offshore sports betting account.

Check out all of the betting options that Ohio residents have regarding Taylor Swift and the upcoming Super Bowl

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Ohio?

Because it is not technically tied to the in-game results or the box score, outlets like FanDuel and DraftKings are unable to get in on the Taylor Swift action.

But that doesn’t mean that residents of the state of Ohio can’t cash in on their predictions. Offshore sports books not only accept prop bets on things like Taylor Swift, the National Anthem, and the halftime show, but they are also giving out up to $5,000 in bonus bets for users to sign up ahead of Super Bowl 2024.

Fund your account by computer or mobile device by following the easy step-by-step directions below.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Ohio

Click here to claim your exclusive Taylor Swift offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

There are currently 88 different options available on the betting menu. So how can a resident of the state of Ohio get in on the action and place their bets on Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl? Scroll down to check out the step-by-step tutorial that takes you through the betting process at BetOnline.

1. Log On To BetOnline

Head over to BetOnline by clicking THIS link. Signing up is easy, and navigation of the website is straight forward. Look for and click on the “Football” tab, and then choose the “NFL” option.

2. Find The Taylor Swift Section Under Super Bowl Bets

Next, click on the “Super Bowl” option, and select the Taylor Swift option at the bottom of the drop-down menu.

3. Pick The Bet That Is Right For You

Find the bet that is right for you. Make sure to keep an eye on the value and payouts of each option as well, for that will help determine how much money to eventually wager. Add it to your betting slip.

4. Enter Your Wager Amount

How strongly do you feel about your bet cashing? How much is it worth to you? Decide how much money you’re willing to put down on the prop.

5. Confirm Your Bet

Make sure that all of the values on your betting slip are correct. Then double-check them. Finally, click “Place Bet” to finalize your wager. You will be given a confirmation, and the betting slip will be placed in your account.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

With so much attention fixated on her and Travis Kelce, there are more than a few options to choose from when it comes to Taylor Swift proposition bets for Super Bowl 2024. Some involve her family along with Kelce’s, and others include Donald Trump and Travis’ brother Jason.

Take a look below at some of the more interesting of the 88 available proposition bets.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300