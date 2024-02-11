The Super Bowl is the best time of the NFL season to make prop bets. Many sportsbooks offer exclusive Super Bowl props, including bets on the national anthem, halftime show, and more. In Pennsylvania, sports betting is available at in-person and online sportsbooks. Unfortunately, legal sportsbooks are limited to offering odds tied to the box score, which means they won’t be offering exotic prop bets for Taylor Swift and Usher. However, NFL fans can still cash in on Taylor Swift prop bets with some of the best online sportsbooks. Read on to find out how to bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props in Pennsylvania and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the big game.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Pennsylvania?

Yes, NFL fans can bet on Taylor Swift props on Super Bowl Sunday but they might be surprised that FanDuel and DraftKings won’t be offering such bets.

Pennsylvania sportsbooks cannot offer bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, or Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. That means NFL fans who want to get the total Super Bowl betting experience will need to take advantage of markets offered by offshore sportsbooks. In commemoration of her “1989” album, BetOnline has 89 Taylor Swift prop bets available for Super Bowl 2024. The sportsbook is also offering a 50% welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000 to new users who sign up for the big game.

Read on to find out how to bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props in Pennsylvania.

How to Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Pennsylvania

Best Pennsylvania Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

In just four easy steps, Pennsylvania residents can sign up for a sports betting account and bet on Taylor Swift props on Super Bowl Sunday. Check out our step-by-step guide on getting started below.

In order to place a bet on Taylor Swift props, you’ll have to visit BetOnline, which is offering 89 prop bets on the pop star.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section

Once you’ve logged into your BetOnline account, it’s time to find the Super Bowl 2024 odds. Navigate to the “Football” section and click “Super Bowl” in the sub-menu. In the Super Bowl betting menu, click on “Taylor Swift” to find all of the prop bets available for the big game.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

From the list of “Taylor Swift” prop bets, you can start adding their favorite picks to their bet slip. At BetOnline, players have a chance to take single-game tickets or create a same-game parlay on their favorite markets.

4. Type in your wager amount

Before placing their bet, players will need to decide how much they’d like to risk on their bets. Type in the wager amount on the bet slip should appear on the right hand side of the screen.

After typing in the wager amount, you will also have the opportunity to see how much the bet pays out before placing the wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

After typing the amount that you want risk, you can then proceed to confirm your bets by clicking on the button below labeled “bet”.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl is around the corner and the best online sportsbooks like BetOnline are offering a wide variety of props for Taylor Swift. There are over 89 selections available, giving fans an opportunity to cash in on some exotic bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Some of the best Taylor Swift bets include Swift and Kelce kissing on the field, Swift’s lipstick color, amount of jewelry she has on, if she hugs Donna Kelce or not, and more.

Scroll down below for some of the best Taylor Swift props available at BetOnlien for Super Bowl 2024.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300