How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Tennessee

For many, Taylor Swift is as big of a story when it comes to Super Bowl 2024 as the 49ers and the Chiefs are. This may be especially so for residents of the state of Tennessee, as Swift got her start in the industry and rose to fame while living and growing up in Nashville. There are proposition bets available in regard to the mega-pop star, but there aren’t any available at the traditional casinos and sports books, as they are not technically tied to the box score.

But there are still options for Tennesseans. Read on to find out exactly how people who live in the state can bet on Taylor Swift, and how you can claim up to $5,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Tennessee?

While they are some of the most fun proposition bets on the board this year, Taylor Swift-centric lines and wagers can be hard to find, unless you know exactly where to look. Traditional outlets like DraftKings and FanDuel won’t offer them, but you can sign up for an account at one of the offshore sportsbooks, who are giving out up to $5,000 in bonuses when you sign up to bet on Super Bowl 2024.

Fund your account by computer or mobile device by following the easy step-by-step directions below.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Tennessee

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

So how can residents of Tennessee place their bets on Taylor Swift and what she might do at the Super Bowl? There are 89 prop bets available regarding the super star, which could be a nod to her famous “1989” album.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial of how to wager on one (or more) of them:

1. Log On To BetOnline

Logging on to BetOnline is easy. Just click HERE, and make your way over to the “Football” section of the drop-down menu, and click on “NFL”. From there, you will find a tab of all of the bets regarding Super Bowl 2024.

2. Find The Taylor Swift Section Under Super Bowl Bets

Among the rest of the special proposition bets that surround the game, there will be a list of Taylor Swift prop bets within the drop-down menu.

3. Pick The Bet That Is Right For You

What color will Swift be wearing? Who will she be sitting next to? When you find the bet that suits you, you can add it to your official betting slip.

4. Enter Your Wager Amount

Decide exactly how much money you want to place on the bet. Be sure to keep an eye on the odds and payout, which should help determine the amount you’re willing to put down.

5. Confirm Your Bet

Double and triple check that everything is in order. To confirm and finalize your bet, click “Place Bet”. The wager will be processed, and you will be send a confirmation. The betting slip will be placed into your account under “My Bets”.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

With Taylor Swift being such a polarizing figure and aspect of this year’s big game, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to her proposition bets. Some are as simple as how long the camera will be fixated on her, but there are more that are complex, like who will be the best man for Travis Kelce at a potential wedding.

Below are some of the intriguing numbers that are on the board at BetOnline:

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300