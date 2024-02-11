The excitement of Super Bowl 2024 is amplified with the inclusion of Taylor Swift prop bets, thanks to her high-profile relationship with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. This unique scenario has opened the doors for a fascinating range of Taylor Swift prop bets at various online sportsbooks. While some sportsbooks may limit these exotic wagers or not carry them at all, our top-rated sportsbooks are fully embracing them. They offer an impressive array of promotions and offers, including a whopping $5,000 in bonuses and free bets.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in the U.S.?

Yes. This guide will help you navigate the best sports betting sites to engage in these unique Taylor Swift bets and add an extra layer of excitement to your Super Bowl 2024 experience.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Football has entered its Taylor Era, and it seems online sportsbooks are following. With Taylor Swift bringing so many new fans to the game, sports betting sites are offering literally hundreds of Taylor Swift 2024 Super Bowl prop bets.

Many of these new fans will look to bet on Taylor Swift props as their first venture into online sports betting, so we are offering a step-by-step guide on exactly how to do so.

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline. BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Taylor Swift Super Bowl bets, and that is because there are a ton of them on offer at their sportsbook.

In fact, there is an entire section dedicated solely to Taylor Swift props with a massive (and ever-growing) 89 markets to choose from.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section

Next, find the Taylor Swift odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip. Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

This section would be much easier if we told you what you couldn’t bet on. There are all types of props on offer on BetOnline from whether Travis Kelce and Swift will kiss after the game, whether Travis will propose to Taylor Swift or who Taylor Swift is sitting next to.

That is to name but a few of the available markets. Below, we offer up some of our favorites, but be sure to check BetOnline for the full collection.

Best Taylor Swift Props for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300