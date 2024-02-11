How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Vegas

The Super Bowl is the one time of year when bettors get creative with their bets with a wide variety of different props available for the big game. Every year sportsbooks come up with different markets and angles for fans to bet and for Super Bowl LVIII the most popular market is Taylor Swift prop bets. Vegas is the home of gambling in the U.S. but traditional sportsbooks aren’t able to offer Taylor Swift prop bets. Instead, NFL fans and Swifties have to turn to offshore sportsbooks to cash in on Taylor Swift prop bets. Read on to learn how to bet on Taylor Swift prop bets in Vegas.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Vegas?

The simple answer is yes. However, props that aren’t tied to the box score are not offered on legal sportsbooks like FanDuel. Instead, NFL fans looking to cash in on exotic bets like Taylor Swift Super Bowl props, national anthem props, or halftime show props will need to visit an offshore sportsbook.

Not only do these online sportsbooks offer odds for Taylor Swift, but they also offer bets for the national anthem, halftime show, postgame broadcast, and more.

Best Vegas Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Vegas

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

While Super Bowl LVIII will be hosted in Vegas, there are easier ways to bet on the game. At offshore sportsbooks, NFL fans not only get access to exotic props like Taylor Swift props but also better odds on game lines and props.

It’s never been easier to sign up at offshore sportsbooks with quick and easy registration processes, NFL fans can get to the action quicker at sportsbooks like BetOnline.

Scroll down below for a step-by-step guide on how to place a bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024.

To place a bet, Vegas residents will need a betting account with a sportsbook that is offering Taylor Swift prop bets.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section

After creating an account, users will need to navigate to the Super Bowl betting section, which is located on the left-hand side under the football tab. Once there, BetOnline has a designated section for Taylor Swift betting props. Click “Taylor Swift” to find the list of prop bets available for the Super Bowl.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Next, it’s time to make your selections. Simply click on the odds for your favorite Taylor Swift prop bets to add them to your bet slip. At BetOnline, players have a chance to make Taylor Swift betting parlays or outright bets on their favorite odds.

4. Type in your wager amount

Once bettors have decided on their bets, they will need to determine how much they’d like to risk. Simply type the amount that will be wagered in the appropriate box labeled “risk”.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

To place bets at BetOnline, players must confirm their selection by pressing “Bet” on the bottom right-hand side of the bet slip. Players receive a bet slip confirmation to ensure their bets have been properly placed.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are 89 different Taylor Swift props for Swifties to cash in on at BetOnline for Super Bowl 2024. Fans have a wide variety of markets to choose from, including if Travis Kelce proposes to Swift on the CBS broadcast, Swift makes a heart hands to the camera, the total number of times that Swift will be seen on screen and more.

Check out the list below for popular Taylor Swift Prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift is to be shown crying if the Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300