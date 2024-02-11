The NFL season is coming to an end and Swifties can celebrate the end of the season by betting on Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year and one of the only times that sportsbooks offer different ways to bet on all aspects of the game. However, Virginia sportsbooks aren’t able to offer bets like Taylor Swift props for the big game. Instead, NFL fans or any Swifties looking to bet on Taylor Swift will need to turn to online sportsbooks to put their knowledge to the test. Scroll down below to learn how to bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props in Virginia.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Virginia?

While sports betting is legal, Virginia sportsbooks aren’t allowed to offer markets for bets that aren’t tied to the action on the field and results in the box score. That means no bets on the national anthem, the halftime show, or Taylor Swift.

For fans who want to place those kinds of bets, offshore sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets for the game, even on exclusive Taylor Swift Super Bowl props.

Best Virginia Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Virginia

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

Fans looking for more action on Super Bowl 2024 should visit BetOnline, which is offering a huge list of Taylor Swift props for the game. Not only does the online sportsbook offer 89 Taylor Swift prop bets but there’s a huge selection of exclusive props that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Below, we’ll outline the steps on how to bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024 at BetOnline.

1. Visit BetOnline

BetOnline is known for being one of the most user-friendly sites available online. Before placing a bet, new users will need to create an account in order to place a bet.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props Section



Once players have logged into their account, they can find Taylor Swift betting props located under the Super Bowl tab on the left-hand side under “Football”.

At BetOnline, bettors will have a selection of 89 different odds to choose from ahead of the Super Bowl.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

After scanning the list for the best Taylor Swift prop bets, players can add their selections to their bet slip by clicking on the odds. At BetOnline, the bet slip will be located on the right-hand side of the screen.

4. Type in your wager amount

Under each bet, players will have an opportunity to determine how much they’d like to wager. After inputting the wager amount, BetOnline will show the potential payout of the amount of each bet.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Next, place the bet(s) by selecting “Bet” at the bottom of the bet slip.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

Virginia residents have a chance to cash in on a huge list of Taylor Swift props at BetOnline. The online sportsbook is offering odds for props like Swift and Kelce kissing on screen, Swift hugging Donna Kelce, how long Swift will appear on the CBS broadcast, and more.

Scroll down below for the best Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300