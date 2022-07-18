Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager will be returning to a familiar ballpark on Monday night, which might give him an advantage in the Home Run Derby. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby in Texas and claim up to $5,750 in baseball betting offers for the MLB All-Star Game.

The 2022 Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game will be hosted at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

At +200 odds, New York Mets’ power-hitter Pete Alonso is the favorite to win his third consecutive Home Run Derby. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber (+330), Juan Soto (+600), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (+625) are among the players with the best Home Run Derby 2022 odds.

Scroll down for the best sports betting offers available in Texas for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Home Run Derby 2022

The best Texas sportsbooks offer free bets and baseball betting offers for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Check out the best Home Run Derby betting offers available in Texas below.



How to Bet on Home Run Derby 2022 in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal yet, the best US sports betting sites are taking bets from the Lone Star State for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby in Texas.

Click here to claim your baseball betting offers for MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 Home Run Derby Place your free bets on MLB Home Run Derby 2022 at BetOnline

How to Watch Home Run Derby 2022 in Texas

⚾ MLB All-Star Weekend: Home Run Derby 2022

Home Run Derby 2022 📅 Home Run Derby 2022 Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

Monday, July 18, 2022 🏆 Home Run Derby 2021 Winner: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Stadium: Dodgers Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Dodgers Stadium | Los Angeles, California 🎲 Home Run Derby Odds: Pete Alonso +200 | Kyle Schwarber +350 | Ronald Acuna Jr. +600

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Odds | Odds to Win MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Dodger Stadium will host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

This year, the contestants will range from a 21-year-old rookie to a 42-year-old legend.

St. Louis Cardinals’ legend Albert Pujols received an honorary invite to the 2022 Home Run Derby despite hitting just six home runs this year. The 42-year-old has hit 685 career home runs, the most by any active player and the fifth-most all-time.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners’ rookie Julio Rodriguez will be the youngest participant at age 21. Rodriguez has set the MLB on fire since joining the big leagues, clubbing 16 home runs in his first 91 career games.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso will be making history on Monday.

According to the best offshore betting sites, Alonso will enter Dodger Stadium as the clear Home Run Derby betting favorite with +200 odds. In the midst of one of his best all-around seasons, the Mets’ slugger is hitting a career-high .268 with 23 home runs heading into the MLB All-Star Break. He won the last two Derbys in 2019 and 2021.

Another raw-power slugger, Kyle Schwarber is near the top of the Home Run Derby odds list at +350 odds.

Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr, Corey Seager, and Jose Ramirez are among the other players taking the field for the Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Check out the Home Run Derby 2022 odds for every contestant below.

Home Run Derby Contestants Home Run Derby Odds Play Pete Alonso +200 Kyle Schwarber +350 Ronald Acuna Jr. +600 Juan Soto +625 Julio Rodriguez +900 Corey Seager +1000 Jose Ramirez +1200 Albert Pujols +1800

Odds to Make the Home Run Derby Finals

While Alonso is the odds-on favorite to win the event, bettors can also bet on the back-to-back Home Run Derby champion to make it to the finals.

BetOnline is offering -110 odds for Alonso to make it to the final round at Dodger Stadium. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber (+125), Juan Soto (+225), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (+250) have the next-best Home Run Derby odds.

Check out the odds to make the finals for every contestant in the 2022 Home Run Derby below.

Home Run Derby Contestants Odds to Make the Finals Play Pete Alonso -110 Kyle Schwarber +125 Ronald Acuna Jr. +225 Juan Soto +250 Julio Rodriguez +350 Corey Seager +425 Jose Ramirez +500 Albert Pujols +800

2022 Home Run Derby Props: 1st Round Matchups

Next, we will highlight some of the first round matchups available for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Below, you’ll find some of the 2022 Home Run Derby props at BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites.

Pete Alonso vs Ronald Acuna Jr.

Home Run Derby Odds Play Pete Alonso -180 Ronald Acuna Jr. +150

Kyle Schwarber vs Albert Pujols

Home Run Derby Odds Play Kyle Schwarber -340 Albert Pujols +270

Julio Rodriguez vs Corey Seager

Home Run Derby Odds Play Julio Rodriguez -150 Corey Seager +125

Juan Soto vs Jose Ramirez

Home Run Derby Odds Play Juan Soto -180 Jose Ramirez +150

The Best MLB Betting Sites for Home Run Derby 2022 in Texas

The top Texas sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 Home Run Derby. With up to $5,750 in free bets available for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, baseball fans in Texas can bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby for free.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Texas sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Home Run Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free MLB Home Run Derby Bets in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free MLB bets and $1,000 in free Texas betting offers, baseball fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled MLB All Star Weekend at BetOnline. Baseball fans that sign up today will receive three free MLB bets, including a props bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free MLB bets and Texas betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Home Run Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest MLB Betting Offer in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MLB fans looking to cash in big Texas sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free MLB bets, baseball fans can bet on Home Run Derby 2022 tonight without breaking the bank.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free MLB betting offers for tonight’s home run derby at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Home Run Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best MLB Betting Odds In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MLB fans can get their hands on the best Home Run Derby betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Texas online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all MLB betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Texas sports betting offers for the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free MLB bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Texas betting apps.

Home Run Derby 2022 Picks and Predictions

One of the greatest hitters in MLB history, Albert Pujols will make his fifth appearance at the Home Run Derby. The three-time MVP ranks fifth all-time in home runs with 685 and 10th in career hits with 3,333. However, the 42-year-old 11-time All Star is 0-4 at the Home Run Derby.

Pujols will be the oldest player to compete in the history of the Home Run Derby. So far this season he has only six home runs.

While he’s competed in this event before, it’ll only be his second time at bat in the new timed format.

With his sweet wing, Pujols could get in the groove and make things interesting in the four-minute round.

Take Albert Pujols to win the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

Click on the button below to place your free MLB bets at BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites.

