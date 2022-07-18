How to Bet on the 2022 Maryland Primary Elections in the US

The 2022 Maryland election for the next state governor and U.S. House of Representatives will be held on November 8th, 2022. With Republican Governor Larry Hogan having reached his term limit, the state of Maryland is ensured to elect a new governor this fall.

The primaries for the 2022 Maryland elections will be held this Tuesday, July 19th, with both the Democrats and Republican parties electing candidates that will go head-to-head later this year. Political betting fans can bet on the 2022 Maryland primaries while cashing in on a number of great betting offers from the top online betting sites in the country.

To learn more about how to bet on the 2022 Maryland primary elections, continue reading as we dive into the best political betting options from the best offshore sportsbooks.

The Best Politics Betting Sites for the 2022 Maryland Elections

How to Bet on the 2022 Maryland Primary Elections

Online betting in the United States has been legalized since 2018, making betting on the 2022 Maryland elections simple and easy. If you’re brand new to betting on politics in America, or just need a quick refresh, you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Maryland Primaries, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Maryland Election Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your Maryland Election betting offer and free bets for the 2022 Maryland Election Place your free politics bets at the best Maryland betting sites

Politics Betting Odds for Maryland Primaries | 2022 Maryland Election Odds

The Trump endorsed MAGA Republican, Daniel Cox, is a slight betting favorite against moderate Republican Kelly Schulz in the Republican Primary for the next Maryland governor. Cox is a current house representative in the state of Maryland and is the former secretary of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee. His opponent is endorsed by the current governor Larry Hogan, but with Schulz being a moderate, her chances of overcoming an endorsement from former president Donald Trump are not very good.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Republican Governor

Primary Candidate Maryland Election

Primary Odds Play Daniel Cox (R) -150 Kelly Schulz (R) +100

Wes Moore is a strong betting favorite over Tom Perez in the Democratic Party primary for Maryland governor. Moore is the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York City-based philanthropic organization, and is also a best-selling author and the United States Army veteran. His opponent, Tom Perez, is the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, and was a potential running mate for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Moore is a strong betting favorite at -300, but recent polls have suggested that Perez has much greater chances of winning than the betting odds would indicate.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Democratic Governor

Primary Candidate Maryland Election

Primary Odds Play Wes Moore (D) -300 Tom Perez (D) +200

The 2022 Maryland elections will also be held for the U.S. House of Representatives, with the primaries for these also being held on Tuesday, July 19th. In the Maryland 4th district, Glenn Ivey is the slight -135 betting favorite over Donna Edwards, who is an even money underdog.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Maryland’s 4th

Congressional District 2022 Maryland

Primary Odds Play Glenn Ivey (D) -135 Donna Edwards (D) +100

In Maryland’s 6th District, Republican candidate Neil Parrot is a -185 betting favorite against Matthew Foldi, who is a +145 underdog.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Maryland’s 6th

Congressional District 2022 Maryland

Primary Odds Play Neil Parrott (R) -185 Matthew Foldi (R) +145

BetOnline— $1,000 Politics Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for the 2022 Maryland Election

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Politics Bets 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the 2022 Maryland Primary Elections with BetOnline and cash in on great betting offers from one of the best offshore betting sites in the United States. BetOnline is offering new customers a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as two-free bets on the 2022 U.S. Elections when you sign up now.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and free Maryland Election bets at BetOnline.

Maryland Primary Picks and Predictions | 2022 Maryland Election Picks

Wes Moore is the -300 betting favorite to win the Democratic Party nominee to be the next governor of Maryland. However, Moore is not performing as well on the odds board as he is in the polls. Most recent polls conducted at the end of June put Tom Perez ahead of Moore by 4%, with 23% of the sample being undecided. At the current price of 2-1 odds, Tom Perez is more than capable of pulling off what would be a large upset based on the betting odds.

Bet on Tom Perez to win the Democratic nominee for the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial election.