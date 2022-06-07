Florida sports betting isn’t legal yet but basketball fans still have access to the best online sportsbooks for the NBA Finals. In this article, we’ll walk fans through how to bet on the NBA Finals in Florida and get up to $5,750 in free NBA betting offers.

After stealing Game 1 with a late-game comeback, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

While it’s been 12 years since Boston has been in the NBA Finals, All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have the Celtics on the cusp of another NBA Championship. On the other hand, the Warriors make their return to the NBA Finals following a dominant run through the NBA Playoffs. After losing their first home game versus the Celtics in Game 1, Golden State will try to steal a game on the road in front of a hostile crowd in Boston.

Florida residents looking to get in on the action can sign up to the best Florida sportsbooks for the best NBA Finals odds, betting offers and free bets for the Celtics vs Warriors.

Let’s break down the top NBA Finals betting sites in Florida and what they have to offer for the Warriors vs Celtics.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Florida

While Florida sports betting isn’t legal, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and NBA betting offers for the Warriors vs Celtics series.

To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Florida, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Florida sportsbooks are letting basketball fans back their favorite team for free.

Check out the list below for the top Florida sports betting offers available for the NBA Finals.

Florida NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Florida

NBA fans in Florida can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports and stream the 2022 NBA Finals in Florida for free.

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best Florida Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Florida.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top Florida sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in Florida sports betting offers on their first deposit. Florida residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in Florida. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Florida sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Florida sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

While most people believe the Warriors have a major edge, the top sportsbooks have this series priced as nearly a toss-up with the Celtics coming in as slight underdogs.

The Warriors have not been challenged by a defense like Boston during their postseason run. The Celtics rank as the NBA’s best defensive team and have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart, which should give them a legitimate shot at the NBA Championship.

Boston was able to find ways to slow down Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler on the road to the NBA Finals, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Curry have some trouble with the Celtics’ stifling defense in this series.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

Click on the button below to place your best NBA Finals bets at BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.