How to Bet on the 2022 NBA Finals | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

The NBA Finals 2022 tips off on Thursday, June 2nd from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, as the Golden State Warriors will appear in their sixth NBA finals over the last eight years, as they take on the Boston Celtics, who will make their first NBA finals appearance since 2010.

NBA Finals 2022 is headed back to Boston as the Celtics get set to host the Warriors at TD Garden for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The two teams are squaring off in the NBA Finals for the first time in 54 years, as the Celtics defeated the Warriors in the 1964 NBA finals to win their seventh NBA title. Now more than a half-century later, the two teams square off with the Celtics looking to make it 18 NBA titles, as they come in as betting underdogs against the Warriors this year.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is still not recognized as state law, nevertheless, betting on the NBA finals in Georgia is still very possible, with just a few added steps along the way. To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Georgia, check out the guide below.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

Check out the list below for the best NBA betting offers available in Georgia.

Georgia NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Georgia

NBA fans in Georgia can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best Georgia Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Warriors point guard and NBA star Steph Curry heads into this year’s NBA finals holding many playoff franchise records. Curry is the franchise leader in points, steals, assists, and three-pointers for the Warriors, and also holds the record for the most consecutive playoff games with a made three-pointer with 90 (unreal).

Curry has been key for the Warriors on their road to the finals, putting up an average of 23.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 boards per game in their five-game series against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA western conference finals.

Curry should lead his team to their fourth title in eight years in this series, and is a great bet for over props on points and three-pointers, especially considering his monumental record of 90 straight playoff games with a three-pointer made.

Bet on the Warriors to win the series in five games, while also backing Steph Curry across the entire series on the prop markets, specifically for three-pointers made. Enjoy the games!