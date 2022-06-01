How to Bet on the 2022 NBA Finals | Canada Sports Betting Sites

Sports betting in Canada is legal, so basketball fans can place single-game bets on the NBA Finals for the first time in 2022. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the 2022 NBA Finals and cash in on free bets for the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics will head on the road to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are undefeated at home during the playoffs and are favorites heading into Thursday night’s game. Stephen Curry and company are vying for their fourth NBA Championship after making it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, Boston is coming off another Game 7 win under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, this time taking down the Heat in Miami to advance to its first NBA Finals in 12 years.

Canadians can get the best NBA Finals odds, basketball betting offers and free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics by visiting the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in Canada and get up to $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Canada

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the top online sportsbooks are giving away big free bets for the NBA Finals.

To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Canada, check out the guide below.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

It’s never been easier to bet on the NBA Finals in Canada. With the legalization of sports betting, basketball fans also have access to the best free bets and NBA betting offers for the Warriors vs Celtics series.

Check out the list below for the best NBA betting offers available in Canada.

Canada Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Canada

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The 2022 NBA Finals will tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Thursday night.

The top Canada sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best Canada Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Canada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Canada.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

According to advanced statistics, these two teams rank as the best defensive teams in the NBA, so don’t expect anything easy on offense for either team in this series.

With that being said, the Warriors should have the advantage on that end of the floor. Between Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, Golden State has more than enough firepower to overwhelm Boston from beyond the arc. The Warriors also have enough versatility on the defensive end to contain Tatum and Brown, which should give them an advantage on both ends during the NBA Finals.

Perhaps most importantly, Golden State will have more experience and a deeper bench, which could be the difference in a tightly contested series.

Take the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals in six games (4-2) at BetOnline.