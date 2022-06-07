In Maryland, sports betting is legal but bettors are limited to in-person sportsbooks. With the Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals tipping off on Wednesday, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming Maryland residents with free bets and NBA betting offers. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in Maryland and get up to $5,750 in free NBA bets.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics are fresh off of blowout loss in Game 2 while Golden State will be trying to avenge its first home loss of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in Game 1.

Maryland basketball fans can take advantage of free bets and back their favorite team without any risk. Scroll down below for the best NBA odds, free bets and Maryland sports betting offers available for NBA Finals 2022.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Maryland

NBA fans can place their basketball bets in person at the top Maryland sportsbooks but bettors can find better value at the top online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in Maryland, check out the list below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best Maryland sports betting sites

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The top NBA betting sites offer free bets and betting offers for the last series of the season.

Basketball fans can boost their bankroll for free at the top online sportsbooks and bet on the NBA Finals for free.

Check out the list below for the best NBA Finals betting offers available at top Maryland sportsbooks.

Maryland NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Maryland

NBA fans in Maryland can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports and stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free.

🏀 NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Date: June 8th, 2022

June 8th, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals 2022 Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites in Maryland.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best Maryland Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Maryland sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Maryland.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top Maryland sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in Maryland sports betting offers on their first deposit. Maryland residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in Maryland. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Maryland sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Maryland sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

While most basketball fans believe that the Warriors will run away with another NBA Championship, it wouldn’t be wise to count out the Celtics.

Boston was one of the NBA’s best teams in the second half of the regular season. Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown have emerged as one of the league’s top-scoring tandems but the Celtics also sport the league’s No. 1 defense.

Led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics may be one of the few teams built to stop the Warriors. Boston has the size and versatility to make life tough on the Warriors’ shooters, which should give the Celtics a chance to win this series.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals at BetOnline.

Click on the button below to place your free NBA Finals bets and get free Maryland sports betting offers from BetOnline.