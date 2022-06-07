While North Carolina sports betting is legal, basketball fans are limited to placing their NBA bets in-person sportsbooks. Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals tips off on Wednesday but residents don’t have to travel to their closest casino to bet on the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics. Instead, they can find better odds and betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals by signing up to one of the top offshore sportsbooks.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. While the Celtics are red-hot after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7, the Warriors will enter TD Garden in Boston with hopes of avenging their first home-loss of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Basketball fans in North Carolina can get in on the 2022 NBA Finals betting action from their mobile device. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina and get up $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are offering the best NBA props and betting offers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Basketball fans can cash in on competitive odds without breaking the bank.

Below, we’ve ranked the best NBA Finals betting offers in North Carolina.

North Carolina NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina

NBA fans in North Carolina can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

🏀 NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Date: June 8th, 2022

June 8th, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals 2022 Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites in North Carolina.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top North Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in North Carolina sports betting offers on their first deposit. North Carolina residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in North Carolina. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free North Carolina sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only North Carolina sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not had an easy road to the NBA Finals.

Boston ranks No. 1 in the NBA on defense and has faced its fair share of superstars during the playoffs. The Celtics have slowed down Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler to make it to the NBA Finals.

While the Warriors have Steph Curry, the Celtics will be able to counter with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. Smart doesn’t have to put up big numbers to be effective in this series, instead, his impact will be felt on the other end of the floor.

Look for him to play physically and guard Curry closely throughout the series, which should give Boston a chance to pull this one out.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

