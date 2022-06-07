How to Bet on the 2022 NBA Finals | New York Sports Betting Sites

With the series tied at 1-1, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. In New York, sports betting is legal, which means basketball fans have access to the best NBA Finals 2022 odds and betting offers at the top online sportsbooks.

The Boston Celtics are making their first NBA finals appearance in twelve years, as they take on the Golden State Warriors, who return to the NBA Finals after a two-year absence, marking the sixth NBA finals appearance for the franchise in the last eight years.

The Celtics and Warriors met in the NBA finals back in 1964, with the Celtics winning their seventh champion in five games over the Warriors. Now, the Celtics will look to make it 17, as they come in as the betting underdogs against the Warriors, who are hoping to add to their franchise’s dynastic mark on NBA history.

NY sports betting fans can bet on the NBA Finals 2022 in New York while cashing in on great NBA betting offers from the very best sportsbooks in the Empire State. To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Finals in New York, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for NBA fans in New York looking to bet on the Golden State Warriors vs. the Boston Celtics.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in New York

This year’s NBA Finals 2022 marks the first since New York has legalized and regulated online sports betting. Now, betting on the NBA Finals in New York is easier than ever before.

To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in New York, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best New York sports betting sites

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

Check out the list below for the best NBA betting offers available in New York.

New York NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in New York

NBA fans in New York can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports and stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free.

🏀 NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Date: June 8th, 2022

June 8th, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals 2022 Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites in New York.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best New York Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best New York sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in New York.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top New York sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in New York sports betting offers on their first deposit. New York residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in New York. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free New York sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only New York sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry will make his return to the NBA finals after a two-year absence. The phenom shooter comes into his sixth finals holding an NBA playoff record with 90-straight games played with a three-pointer made. A remarkable statistic that causes most readers to do a double-take when examining the record book.

Curry has been an integral part of the Warriors on their run to the NBA finals, averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 boards, and 6.6 boards per game in their five-game series win against the Mavericks in the conference finals. While Curry was held to lower than average numbers in the previous round, it’s expected that the two-time NBA MVP will make a statement as he returns to the NBA finals for the first time since losing to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Bet on the Steph Curry three-pointers made Over prop across the entire NBA Finals 2022, as the Warriors should manage to take out the Celtics in six games or less. Enjoy the games!