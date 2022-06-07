How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is on the line as the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, tipping off with game 1 on Thursday, June 2nd from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The two teams met all the way back in 1964, with the Boston Celtics winning their seventh NBA finals in five games against the Celtics. Now, 54 years later the teams meet again with the Celtics hoping to win their 17th NBA title, and the Warriors looking to win their seventh in franchise history, and fourth NBA championship since 2015.

Basketball fans can bet on the NBA Finals in Ontario this week while cashing in on great betting offers from the top Ontario sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Finals in Ontario, continue reading as we dive into the very best betting options for Ontario residents looking to bet on the 2022 NBA championship.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Ontario

With single-game sports betting now legalized in Canada, betting on the NBA Finals 2022 in Ontario is easier now than ever before. To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Ontario, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best Ontario sports betting sites

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

Check out the list below for the best NBA betting offers available in Ontario.

Ontario NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Ontario

NBA fans in Ontario can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports and stream the 2022 NBA Finals in Ontario for free.

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 3: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals Game 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best Ontario Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Ontario.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top Ontario sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in Ontario sports betting offers on their first deposit. Ontario residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in Ontario. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Ontario sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Ontario sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Steph Curry makes his first appearance in the NBA finals since losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games back in 2019. The NBA phenom comes into his sixth finals appearance in the last eight years holding a number of Warriors playoff records for scoring, including points, assists, and three-pointers.

Steph Curry also holds a remarkable NBA playoff record, with 90-straight playoff games played with a made three-pointer. With this in mind, Curry is a great bet on Over props for both points and three-pointers throughout the entire NBA playoffs.

Bet on the Warriors to take the NBA Finals 2022 in six games or less with the top Ontario sportsbooks in the province now!