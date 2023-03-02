The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will payout a record $20 million purse and golf fans can get in on the action by cashing in their predictions at the best Canada sports betting sites.
The PGA Tour will stop at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.
Scroll down for the best Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds and betting offers.
How To Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- 📅 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 💰 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: $20,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
- ⛳ Golf Course: Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida
- 🎲 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Jon Rahm +650 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Max Homa +2000
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds
|Golfers
|Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds
|Play
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Max Homa
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3300
|Jason Day
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3300
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Cameron Young
|+4500
|Tom Kim
|+5500
|Chris Kirk
|+5500
Arnold Palmer 2023 Predictions and Picks
Rory Mcilroy hasn’t performed well on US soil so far this season but that could change this weekend.
McIlroy has been as hot as any player on the PGA Tour after winning the Dubai Open earlier this year and he recently took some heat for defending the rule changes at designated events.
That should have him laser focused in Orlando, where he’s performed well throughout his career. McIlory has finished in the top-13 or better in every event at Bay Hill Golf Course since 2017.
He won his first Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2017 and should be in contention for the red cardigan once again.
Best Bet for Arnold Palmer 2023:
