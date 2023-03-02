Betting Guides

How To Bet On The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational in North Carolina

How To Bet On The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational in North Carolina

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will payout a record $20 million purse and golf fans can get in on the action by cashing in their predictions at the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

The PGA Tour will stop at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

Scroll down for the best Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds and betting offers.

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Apps For Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

How To Bet On The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational in North Carolina

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet, up to $1,000
How To Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • 📅 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida
  • 🎲 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Jon Rahm +650 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Max Homa +2000
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

Golfers Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play
Jon Rahm +650 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2200 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +3300 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3300 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +4500 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +5500 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +5500 BetOnline logo

Arnold Palmer 2023 Predictions and Picks

Rory Mcilroy hasn’t performed well on US soil so far this season but that could change this weekend.

McIlroy has been as hot as any player on the PGA Tour after winning the Dubai Open earlier this year and he recently took some heat for defending the rule changes at designated events.

That should have him laser focused in Orlando, where he’s performed well throughout his career. McIlory has finished in the top-13 or better in every event at Bay Hill Golf Course since 2017.

He won his first Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2017 and should be in contention for the red cardigan once again.

Best Bet for Arnold Palmer 2023:

Bet on Rory McIlroy (+900) at BetOnline

Golf Betting Guides 2023

