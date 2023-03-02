The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will payout a record $20 million purse and golf fans can get in on the action by cashing in their predictions at the best Texas sports betting sites.

The PGA Tour will stop at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds

How To Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational 📅 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida

Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida 🎲 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Jon Rahm +650 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Max Homa +2000

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

Golfers Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Jon Rahm +650 Rory McIlroy +900 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Max Homa +2000 Collin Morikawa +2000 Justin Thomas +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Tony Finau +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 Jason Day +3300 Viktor Hovland +3300 Sungjae Im +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Cameron Young +4500 Tom Kim +5500 Chris Kirk +5500

Arnold Palmer 2023 Predictions and Picks

Rory Mcilroy hasn’t performed well on US soil so far this season but that could change this weekend.

McIlroy has been as hot as any player on the PGA Tour after winning the Dubai Open earlier this year and he recently took some heat for defending the rule changes at designated events.

That should have him laser focused in Orlando, where he’s performed well throughout his career. McIlory has finished in the top-13 or better in every event at Bay Hill Golf Course since 2017.

He won his first Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2017 and should be in contention for the red cardigan once again.

Best Bet for Arnold Palmer 2023:

