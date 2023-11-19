The 110th Grey Cup will kick off on Sunday, November 19 at 6 p.m. ET. The ending to the 2023 CFL season will see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the road against major underdogs Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field. The Blue Bombers will look to win their third championship in four years and Canadians can get in on the action at the best online sportsbooks.

For the 2023 Grey Cup, the best Canadian sports betting sites are boosting bankrolls ahead of the championship. New users have a chance to cash in on over $3,900 in free bets for the 110th Grey Cup.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the Grey Cup in Canada.

How to Bet on the 2023 Grey Cup in Canada

Click here to claim your betting offer for the Grey Cup Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Grey Cup in Canada

The Best Canada Sports Betting Offers For Grey Cup 2023

How to Watch Grey Cup 2023: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Montreal Alouettes

🏈 Grey Cup Date: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Montreal Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Montreal Alouettes 📅 Date: Sunday November 19, 2023

Sunday November 19, 2023 ⏰ Game Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. 🏟️ Venue: Tim Hortons Field

Tim Hortons Field 📺 TV Channel: TSN

Grey Cup 2023 Odds

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have advanced to their fourth straight Grey Cup after edging out the BC Lions 24-13 in the Western Final. Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes also took care of business, blowing out the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the Eastern Final.

The Blue Bombers are 8-point favorites and opened with -380 odds to win. Meanwhile, the Alouettes sit with +310 odds to hoist their eighth Grey Cup in franchise history.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Grey Cup 2023 odds from BetOnline.



Bet Winnipeg Blue Bombers Montreal Alouettes Moneyline -380 +310 Point Spread -8 (-110) +8 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 Points (-110) Under 47.5 Points (-110)

Best Canada Sportsbooks For Betting on the 2023 Grey Cup

Here are the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Grey Cup 2023.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the best online sportsbooks available in Canada, BetOnline is giving away free cash this weekend for the Grey Cup. New users who sign up will receive $1,000 in free bonus cash along with two free bets, including a risk-free props bet for the Grey Cup.

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Offer

Founded in Canada in 1994, Bodog has been serving Canadians for almost three decades. An industry leading sportsbook, Bodog offers some of the most competitive odds and best props betting markets.

Exclusively at Bodog, members are able to place custom bets and request odds for literally anything that happens during the Grey Cup. In addition, new users will be welcomed at Bodog with a $400 sports betting offer on their first qualifying deposit.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free CFL Bets

CFL fans looking for extra cash for the Grey Cup should consider signing up to BetUS. It offers one of the biggest sports betting bonuses available in Canada. With $2,500 in free CFL bets available, it’s never been easier to boost your bankroll for the Grey Cup.

Grey Cup 2023 Prediction & Picks

Over the last few years, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have proven their dominance in the league. They have a superb defense and difference-makers at all three levels on the field.

Winnipeg leads the league in total defense (319.8), pass defense (229.4) and run defense (90.4). Along with their impressive numbers, they’ve also recorded 50 sacks this season.

The Blue Bombers have talented pass rushers with five players recording at least five sacks. The core defense consists of Willie Jefferson, who leads the team with 32 tackles and 11 sacks on the year along with Demario Houston, who has locked 50 total tackles and seven interceptions this season.

Look for Winnipeg to take control of this game and cover the spread en route to their third title in four years.