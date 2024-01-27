The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Lamar Jackson and company are just one win away from the Super Bowl and the top online sportsbooks are giving Baltimore a 67.7% chance of making it to Las Vegas.

The Ravens will enter the AFC Championship as four-point favorites at home while the Chiefs offer some added value at +180 on the moneyline. Read on to learn how to bet on the 2024 AFC Championship Game in Maryland and claim up to $5,000 in sports betting bonuses for the Ravens vs Chiefs.

How To Bet On AFC Championship Game in Maryland

Best Maryland Sports Betting Offers for 2024 AFC Championship Game

How To Watch The 2024 AFC Championship Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds, Point Spread, & Total

For the first time ever, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will meet in the NFL Playoffs. Baltimore will host Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

It’ll be Patrick Mahomes’ sixth straight AFC Championship and Jackson’s first appearance in the conference championship.

The Ravens come into M&T Bank Stadium as four-point favorites with the over/under for the game set at 44.5 points. The Chiefs are underdogs for the second week in a row sitting at +180 odds on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Ravens offer less value at -210 odds, giving them an implied 67.7 percent chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

Find the complete AFC Championship odds for the Chiefs vs Ravens below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 AFC Championship Expert Pick

Want to know the best bet for the 2024 AFC Championship Game?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

AFC Championship Game Prediction

Baltimore Ravens -4 (-110)

Lamar Jackson is just 1-3 in his career against Patrick Mahomes. However, his lone victory came at home in M&T Bank Stadium. While Jackson has faced plenty of scrutiny over his past playoff performances, this year feels different for the Ravens.

Not only does Baltimore have one of the league’s top defenses, but the Ravens have also surrounded Jackson with more talented pass catchers than ever before. With Mark Andrews returning and the combination of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers on the outside, Baltimore appears primed to reach the Super Bowl. Take the Ravens to cover the four-point spread at home against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.