How To Bet On The 2024 AFC Championship Game in Nebraska

The NFL Playoffs will continue this weekend, as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson get set for their first-ever postseason meeting in the AFC Championship Game. While sports betting in Nebraska is legal, NFL fans don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to place their bets on the Ravens vs Chiefs this weekend.

In fact, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming Nebraska residents with up to $5,000 in free bets and bonus cash just for signing up. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Nebraska and claim free bets for all of the action this weekend.

How To Bet On AFC Championship Game in Nebraska

Click here to claim your AFC Championship betting offer Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on AFC Championship in Nebraska

Best Nebraska Sports Betting Offers for 2024 AFC Championship Game

Claim your betting offer for the 2024 AFC Championship Game by clicking below.



How To Watch The 2024 AFC Championship Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Ravens open the AFC Championship Game as 4.0-point favorites at home versus the Chiefs. Baltimore is fresh off of a dominant victory versus the Houston Texans, but in order to reach the Super Bowl, the Ravens will first have to get past Patrick Mahomes.

A two-time Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has excelled during the postseason, where he’s posted a 13-3 record in 16 playoff starts. Kansas City has steamrolled through the playoffs, taking down a pair of high-powered offenses in Miami and Buffalo.

Still, the top online sportsbooks have Kansas City down as +180 underdogs ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

The Chiefs’ QB is 3-1 in his career against Baltimore with the last game coming at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Find the complete AFC Championship odds for the Chiefs vs Ravens below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 AFC Championship Expert Pick

Want to know the best bet for the 2024 AFC Championship Game?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

AFC Championship Game Prediction

:

Kansas City Chiefs (+180))

It’s not often that bettors can back one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks at plus-money in the playoffs. This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will enter the AFC Championship Game as four-point underdogs versus the Baltimore Ravens. At +180 odds on the moneyline, the Chiefs offer tremendous value for NFL bettors on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been nearly unstoppable together in the postseason, going 13-3 in 16 playoff games with two of those losses coming versus Tom Brady. Mahomes has also had Lamar Jackson’s number in their head-to-head matchups. In four games, Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-1. Take the Chiefs to prevail in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore on Sunday.