The NFC Championship Game is set to kick off on Sunday, as the Detroit Lions travel to Levi’s Stadium for a battle versus the Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are coming off of back-to-back playoff wins and are vying for their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

Detroit enters as 7.0-point underdogs in San Francisco, giving Lions fans the chance to cash in big with a win this weekend. At +290 moneyline odds, a $100 bet on Detroit to win on Sunday would yield a total payout of $390. Scroll down to learn how to bet on the 2024 NFC Championship Game in Michigan and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the Lions vs 49ers.

How To Watch The 2024 NFC Championship Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Lions are just one win away from their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl and will be making their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

Detroit will enter San Francisco as 7-point underdogs on the road with +290 odds to win the NFC Championship, making the Lions the biggest underdog of the weekend. The top sportsbooks are also predicting a high-scoring game with the total set for 51.5 points.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to believe in the Lions, especially after the 49ers narrowly escaped with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Detroit boasts one of the league’s best offense lines, which should help keep the 49ers’ feared pass rush at bay. Jared Goff has dropped each of his last five starts versus San Francisco but actually owns a surprising 2-2 record on the road at Levi’s Stadium.

For a complete breakdown of the NFC Championship odds from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Bet Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-112) Under 51.5 (-108)

2024 NFC Championship Expert Pick

NFC Championship Prediction:

Detroit Lions +7 (+102)

The Lions have proven that they can compete with the NFL’s elite, but even after back-to-back playoff wins, the oddsmakers don’t seem to respect Dan Campbell’s team. Detroit will enter Levi’s Stadium on Sunday as seven-point underdogs in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco narrowly beat the Packers last weekend and will enter Sunday’s contest banged up on offense, which could open the door for this game to be much closer than anticipated.

With Goff playing arguably the best football of his career, there should be some added value on taking Detroit to cover the spread on the road in San Francisco on Sunday. Take Detroit to cover the 7.0-point spread (-115) in the 2024 NFC Championship Game at BetOnline