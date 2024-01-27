Betting Guides

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games In Canada

Gia Nguyen
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games In Canada

Bet on the 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Canada this weekend and receive up to $5,000 in free bets at the top sports betting sites.

Sports betting in Canada is legal but NFL fans can still find better odds and bigger bonuses by signing up with one of the top online sportsbooks. In fact, new members from Canada can claim up to $5,000 in free bets and bonus cash for the NFL Conference Championship Games.

Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive bonus cash for the AFC Championship and NFC Championship on Sunday.

Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on the NFL Conference Championship in Canada and claim free bets for rest of the playoffs.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Canada

  1. Click here to claim your sports betting offer for the NFL Conference Championship
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your bets on the NFL Conference Championship in Canada

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

  • 🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline +180 -210
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110)
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

  • 🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions
Moneyline +290 -360
Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122)
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

  • Kansas City Chiefs (+180)

At +180 odds, it’s going to be hard to lay off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Despite playing on the road, Mahomes and the Chiefs should have the edge on Sunday. The Chiefs’ QB has a reputation for stepping up his game during the NFL Playoffs. In 16 postseason games, Mahomes is 13-3 with two of those losses coming against Tom Brady. Mahomes has also had Lamar Jackson’s number throughout his career. In four head-to-head matchups versus Jackson, Mahomes is 3-1 while averaging 369.8 passing yards per game. He also owns a 12:2 TD: INT ratio in those contests. Take the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game (+180) at BetOnline.

Bet on Kansas City Chiefs (+180) at BetOnline
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
