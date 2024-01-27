Bet on the 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Canada this weekend and receive up to $5,000 in free bets at the top sports betting sites.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

Chiefs vs Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

49ers vs Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

Kansas City Chiefs (+180)

At +180 odds, it’s going to be hard to lay off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Despite playing on the road, Mahomes and the Chiefs should have the edge on Sunday. The Chiefs’ QB has a reputation for stepping up his game during the NFL Playoffs. In 16 postseason games, Mahomes is 13-3 with two of those losses coming against Tom Brady. Mahomes has also had Lamar Jackson’s number throughout his career. In four head-to-head matchups versus Jackson, Mahomes is 3-1 while averaging 369.8 passing yards per game. He also owns a 12:2 TD: INT ratio in those contests. Take the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game (+180) at BetOnline.