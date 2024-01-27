Football fans are already lining up to place their bets on the NFL Conference Championship. However, NFL fans in Washington don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to place their bets on Sunday. The top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to Washington residents who sign up for an account this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday to battle the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are vying for their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history as they travel to Levi’s Stadium for a matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Read on to learn how to bet on the NFL Conference Championship Games in Washington and claim free bets at the top online sports betting sites.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Washington

Click here to claim your sports betting offer for the NFL Conference Championship Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your bets on the NFL Conference Championship in Washington

Best 2024 NFL Conference Championship Betting Offers

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

Chiefs vs Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

49ers vs Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

Patrick Mahomes Over 243.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter Baltimore as four-point underdogs on Sunday. At +180 odds on the moneyline, the sportsbooks aren’t giving the Chiefs much of a chance to prevail on the road. Instead of backing Mahomes to pull off the upset, there might be another bet on the Chiefs’ quarterback worth taking a look at. Mahomes is projected for 243.5 passing yards versus the Ravens, which appears to be too low in this spot.

As underdogs, Kansas City is expected to be playing from behind, which should give Mahomes the incentive to pass more often on Sunday. Not to mention, he’s averaged 285 passing yards per game in 16 playoff games and a whopping 369.8 passing yards per game in four head-to-head matchups versus Lamar Jackson. Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 243.5 passing yards (-115) in the AFC Championship Game at BetOnline.