How To Bet On 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Georgia

The road to Super Bowl 2024 continues this weekend, as the NFL Conference Championship games get set for kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Even though sports betting in Georgia remains unregulated, NFL fans can still cash in on their predictions for the NFL Conference Championship.

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship while the Detroit Lions will travel to San Francisco for a matchup versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship. With up to $5,000 in sports betting bonuses available, NFL fans in Georgia have plenty of reasons to sign up for one of the top online sportsbooks. Scroll down to find out how to bet on the NFL Conference Championship Games in Georgia and get free bets for all of the action on Sunday.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Georgia

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: FOX

🏟 Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

Patrick Mahomes Over 243.5 Passing Yards (-115)

In a matchup between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, there is one bet that looks to be a lock in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 in his career versus Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. In those matchups, he’s thrown for an average of 369.8 yards per game with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. While Baltimore owns one of the league’s stingiest pass defenses, Mahomes is only projected for 243.5 passing yards on Sunday. The Chiefs are four-point underdogs, which should give Mahomes a few extra opportunities to throw the ball in this one. Take Mahomes Over 243.5 passing yards (-115) at BetOnline.