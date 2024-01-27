Betting Guides

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Minnesota

3 min read
The NFL Conference Championship Games will kickoff on Sunday afternoon, as the four teams remaining will battle for a chance to play in Super Bowl 2024. In Minnesota, sports betting isn’t legal yet, but that doesn’t mean football fans have to drive out of state to place their bets on the NFL Playoffs. In fact, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to Minnesota residents who sign up ahead of Sunday’s action.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship while the Detroit Lions will try to secure their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl by taking down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Scroll down to find out how to bet on the NFL Conference Championship Games in Minnesota and claim free sports betting bonuses this weekend.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Minnesota

  1. Click here to claim your sports betting offer for the NFL Conference Championship
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your bets on the NFL Conference Championship in Minnesota

Best 2024 NFL Conference Championship Betting Offers

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

  • 🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline +180 -210
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110)
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

  • 🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions
Moneyline +290 -360
Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122)
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

  • San Francisco 49ers -7 (-122)

The Lions have had a Cinderella season under head coach Dan Campbell. Not only did Detroit win the NFC North but the franchise also secured its first playoff victory since the 1991 season. Now, Detroit is just one win away from it’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance. However, the Lions benefitted from a relatively easy schedule and have not fared well against some of the NFL’s elite teams. After reaching the NFC Championship a year ago, San Francisco has the edge in both talent and experience, making this a particularly difficult road matchup for the Lions. Take San Francisco to cover the 7.0-point spread at home in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -7 (-122) at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides
