The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship while the Detroit Lions will try to secure their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl by taking down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

Chiefs vs Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

49ers vs Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

San Francisco 49ers -7 (-122)

The Lions have had a Cinderella season under head coach Dan Campbell. Not only did Detroit win the NFC North but the franchise also secured its first playoff victory since the 1991 season. Now, Detroit is just one win away from it’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance. However, the Lions benefitted from a relatively easy schedule and have not fared well against some of the NFL’s elite teams. After reaching the NFC Championship a year ago, San Francisco has the edge in both talent and experience, making this a particularly difficult road matchup for the Lions. Take San Francisco to cover the 7.0-point spread at home in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.