How To Bet On the 2024 NFL Playoffs in Every U.S. State

David Evans
Sports Editor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Join us and navigate the 2024 NFL Playoffs betting landscape in any and U.S. state with ease. Our guide arms you with the latest promo codes, generous bonuses, and free bet opportunities, ensuring a rewarding betting experience. From Alaska to Florida, find state-specific betting rules and the best promotions. Let our exclusive sportsbook offers maximize the value of  your NFL playoff wagers.

Best Betting Sites for NFL in 2024

Below you will find a list of our exclusive offers with top sportsbooks that allow you to place bets regardless of which U.S. state you reside in. There is a whopping $3,750 in bonuses alone with these sportsbooks for you to add to your bankroll for the NFL Divisional Round.

BetOnline Sportsbook $1,000 Bonus for 2024 NFL Divisional Round

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the sportsbook and place your bets on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.
MyBookie Bonus and Free Bets for NFL Divisional Round 2024

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim MyBookie NFL Bonus

  1. Create a MyBookie account here.
  2. Deposit minimum $50 for a 50% match bonus, up to $1,000.
  3. Use promo code MYB50 at the cashier.
  4. Applicable only on your first deposit.
  5. Start betting on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits casino enthusiasts – a free $10 casino chip to boost your initial gaming experience!

Bovada $750 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round 2024

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Bovada NFL Bonus

Bovada sports book for online sports betting in Wisconsin

  1. Click here to create your Bovada account.
  2. Deposit a minimum of $50 in cryptocurrency to claim your 75% match bonus, up to $750.
  3. Applicable only on your first deposit.
  4. Place your NFL Divisional round bets at Bovada.
Everygame’s $1,000 2024 NFL Divisional Round Bonus

How to Claim Your $1,000 Everygame Bonus

  1. Click here to sign up for your Everygame account.
  2. Enter your details to create your account.
  3. Deposit using a cryptocurrency to claim your 50% bonus.
  4. Deposit $2,000 to claim the maximum bonus of $1,000.
  5. Visit Everygame Sportsbook to begin betting on NFL Divisional Round.
NFL Divisional Round 2024 Betting

There are a variety of bets you can place on the NFL. Let’s take a look at a few of the possible wagers that you can place with these sportsbooks.

After making your deposit, click on the sportsbook option on your website of choice and navigate to the NFL. Now, let’s take a brief look at the type of bets available to you using the BetOnline odds below as an example.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills  – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Kansas City Chiefs +125 +2.5 -101 Over 45.5 -110
Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 -119 Under 45.5 -110

Moneyline

A bet on the moneyline is a bet on a team to win the game outright, including overtime. If the number is preceded by a minus, you risk that amount to win $100, but if it’s preceded by a plus, you risk $100 to win that amount.

Here, we see the Bills are favored with odds of -145, which means you risk $145 to win $100. Of course, you can wager any amount of your choosing, but the amount you win will fall in line with that ratio, e.g, $290 wins $200 and $1,450 wins $1,000 etc.

A wager on the Chiefs would see a $100 bet return $125 should they emerge victorious.

Spread

A bet on the spread means you are wagering on a team to win by a certain margin or if they are underdogs, keep themselves within a certain margin. In the above example, the spread is the Bills -2.5.

If the Bills win by 3 then they have covered the spread, but a 1 point win means KC win on the spread. Of course, if the Chiefs win the game, they automatically win on the spread.

A simple way to think of it is that the underdog starts the game with 2.5 on the scoreboard.

Over/Under

Another popular wager is the total points in the game, otherwise known as the over/under or O/U.

This is simply a bet on the total points in the game.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top