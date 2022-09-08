Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
NFL action gets underway this evening, but we are guiding you through where to find some fantastic sports betting offers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals returning to the field on Sunday – read on for further details.

How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada have a fantastic offer ready to be claimed by prospective bettors – see below.
  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Use code INSIDERS upon your first deposit.
  3. The NFL bonus is now ready to be spent.

How to Place a Bet in Arizona With Your NFL Free Bets

Placing your NFL bets is as easy as following the steps listed below.
  • Register with Bovada
  • Click on the ‘Sports’ button on the title page to bring up over 20 different categories.
  • The football odds can be found on the menu on the left – find the ‘NFL’ to load the markets.
  • Choose your winning selection.

The Best Arizona NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona

  • 🏈 NFL: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 15:25 MST
  • 🏟Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Arizona Cardinals +205 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs -245 BetOnline logo
 

Arizona Cardinals NFL 2022-23 Odds 

Can the Cardinals claw into contention in the NFC this season? We certainly think so. The franchise managed to earn an NFC Wild Card berth against the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, but remaining competitive long enough to evade the mid-season plateau that has occurred in the previous two years is the main concern. The Cardinal’s strength lies in their defensive line, with a formidable duo at linebacker with Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, while Pro-Bowler Budda Baker at safety is there to clean up any spillage. The addition of now-former Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown is a welcome acquisition and could elevate Arizona to become a serious offensive outfit.  
Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Arizona Cardinals +4500
  The Cardinals will attempt to compete in the NFC, but it will be tough with teams improving around them in the markets. They remain in the mix, albeit as an outsider, to compete for the Championship game, with a current price of +1800.  
Team NFC Championship odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
Los Angeles Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Francisco 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Arizona Cardinals +1800
 

The Best Arizona Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting In preparation for the return of the NFL season, Bovada are dishing out a hugely lucrative welcome bonus –  a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds tailored towards an American audience, their NFL offerings are expansive.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame EveryGame are one of the longest-established offshore platforms we have come across, where prospective users can claim a mind-blowing $750 sign-up bonus!
  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Register an Account With Everygame

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. With player futures markets such as Rookie of the Year and outright markets covering winners of both conferences and the Super Bowl, there is plenty to explore.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
Open an Account at BetOnline

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. Rather incredibly, if you are yet to sign up with BetUS, new customers can claim a stupendous 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125.
  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125
 
Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

Joshstedman  •  23min
Betting Guides
Dalvin Cook RB Minnesota Vikings (1)
How to Bet On The Minnesota Vikings In Minnesota | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  15min
Betting Guides
How to Bet On The Las Vegas Raiders In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  51min
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons In Georgia | Georgia Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  2h
Betting Guides
NFL Free Bet For Pittsburgh Steelers For Week 1 | $750 To Back Steelers With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
Betting Guides
bengals
NFL Free Bet For Bengals For Week 1 | $750 To Back Bengals With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
Betting Guides
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
NFL Free Bet For 49ers For Week 1 | $750 To Back SF 49ers With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
More News