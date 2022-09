How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals for the NFL 2022-23

Click here to sign up to Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 Use code INSIDERS upon your first deposit. The NFL bonus is now ready to be spent.

How to Place a Bet in Arizona With Your NFL Free Bets

Register with Bovada

Click on the ‘Sports’ button on the title page to bring up over 20 different categories.

The football odds can be found on the menu on the left – find the ‘NFL’ to load the markets.

Choose your winning selection.

The Best Arizona NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona

🏈 NFL: A rizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 15:25 MST

15:25 MST 🏟 Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona

University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Arizona Cardinals +205 Kansas City Chiefs -245

Arizona Cardinals NFL 2022-23 Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Arizona Cardinals +4500

Team NFC Championship odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400 Los Angeles Rams +475 Green Bay Packers +500 San Francisco 49ers +750 Philadelphia Eagles +900 Arizona Cardinals +1800

The Best Arizona Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.

Minimum deposit: $100

100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500

10X Rollover on Sports

25% Casino Bonus – up to $625

30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.

Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000

14-Days Expiry

TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125

Bovada have a fantastic offer ready to be claimed by prospective bettors – see below.Placing your NFL bets is as easy as following the steps listed below.Can the Cardinals claw into contention in the NFC this season? We certainly think so. The franchise managed to earn an NFC Wild Card berth against the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, but remaining competitive long enough to evade the mid-season plateau that has occurred in the previous two years is the main concern. The Cardinal’s strength lies in their defensive line, with a formidable duo at linebacker with Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, while Pro-Bowler Budda Baker at safety is there to clean up any spillage. The addition of now-former Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown is a welcome acquisition and could elevate Arizona to become a serious offensive outfit.The Cardinals will attempt to compete in the NFC, but it will be tough with teams improving around them in the markets. They remain in the mix, albeit as an outsider, to compete for the Championship game, with a current price ofIn preparation for the return of the NFL season, Bovada are dishing out a hugely lucrative welcome bonus – a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds tailored towards an American audience, their NFL offerings are expansive.EveryGame are one of the longest-established offshore platforms we have come across, where prospective users can claim a mind-blowing $750 sign-up bonus! BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. With player futures markets such as Rookie of the Year and outright markets covering winners of both conferences and the Super Bowl, there is plenty to explore.Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash. BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. Rather incredibly, if you are yet to sign up with BetUS, new customers can claim a stupendous 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125.