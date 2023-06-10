With the Belmont Stakes just around the corner, you might be looking for the best Illinois sports betting apps to get in on the action.

The Belmont Stakes

Latest Illinois Sports Betting Update

Illinois already has legalized betting, so you have options when it comes to where to place your Belmont Stakes bets.

However, bettors who limit their wagers to traditional bookies miss out on incredible offers, promotions and value.

If you look further afield to our recommended Illinois sports betting apps, you will receive some awesome benefits that the normal bookies can’t match.

These include quick and hassle-free sign up with no KYC checks, welcome offers with jaw-dropping free bet bonuses, more markets to bet on and more competitive odds too.

If you’re looking to place a bet on the Belmont Stakes in Illinois, you owe it to yourself to check out these top sportsbooks for the best value possible.

The Belmont Stakes Gambling Options in Illinois with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

The last of the Triple Crown races, the Belmont Stakes will take place on 10 June and it promises to be an exciting conclusion to this prestigious series.

The longest of the three races, sometimes referred to as ‘The Test of Champions’, will see Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure in the line-up as well as Forte, who had been the Kentucky Derby favorite before he was forced to withdraw.

As usual, there are lots of betting markets in play when you place a bet on the Belmont Stakes in Illinois, and our recommended Illinois sports betting apps have them all.

The win market, in which you bet on which horse you think will finish first, is the simplest. Of course, the downside of this is that the odds aren’t usually very high unless you pick an outsider and win.

The place market is one popular alternative, where your chosen horse can finish first or second, and the show is where your horse can finish first, second or third. You can increase your chances of winning by choosing these bets, but you will lose value on the odds.

For the more adventurous bettors, you might want to predict the exact placements you think the horses will finish in. Examples of these are the exacta bet, which is where you pick the top two horses in the correct order, and the trifecta is when you correctly predict the first, second and third place horses.

Betting on the Belmont Stakes in Illinois can be a lot of fun, and there’s nothing better than seeing your chosen horse cross the line first. But whatever you bet on, make sure you get the most value for your wagers by joining one of our recommended Illinois sports betting apps.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

The American Triple Crown will culminate with the 2023 Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday. The top three-year-old thoroughbred horses will be racing for a share of a $1.5 million purse and a spot in horse racing history.

In 2022, Mo Donegal (+250) won the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over filly Nest.

This year, Forte will enter Belmont Park as the overwhelming favorite to ride into the winner’s circle. At +225 odds, Forte owns the best odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes of any horse in the field.

Despite entering Churchill Downs as the morning line favorite, the Todd Pletcher-trained horse was forced to skip the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes due to injury. Arguably the fastest and most impressive horse in the field, Forte will be the horse to beat at Belmont Park.

Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) round out the list of contenders at Belmont Park.

National Treasure is fresh off of an impressive win at the 2023 Preakness Stakes, where he upset Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Blazing Sevens to earn his first win of the season. Trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, National Treasure has flashed steady improvement over the last year, improving its top Equibase Speed Figure in five consecutive races.

Arcangelo (+900) leads the list of longshots, which also includes Hit Show (+1100), Raise Cain (+1400), and Red Route One (+1600). Meanwhile, Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter the weekend with the longest odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Check out the Belmont Stakes 2023 odds from the top online sportsbooks below.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Prediction

The 2023 Belmont Stakes should be Forte’s race to lose, however, we’re going in a different direction with our prediction for Saturday’s race.

When looking at horses with some added value coming into Belmont Park, Tapit Shoes stands out above the rest of the field.

Not only will he be racing out of gate No. 1, which has produced 24 Belmont Stakes winners, the most all-time Belmont Stakes winners all-time, but he has also been improving heading into the final Triple Crown Race.

Tapit Shoes posted a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 102 in his last race when he finished second to Red Route One in the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

At +2500 odds, it’s going to be hard to find a horse with the pedigree, speed, and type of continual improvement that Tapit Shoes has shown on the track heading into Belmont Park.

Take Tapit Shoes to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes.