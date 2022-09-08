The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 8.

Now that sports betting in Canada is legal, football fans can bet on the Bills for free tonight.

According to the best sports betting sites in Canada, the Bills are favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills are also favored to win at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Below, we'll go over the Buffalo Bills' prospects for the 2022 season.

How to Watch the Buffalo Bills in Canada

🏈 NFL Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills 📅 Date: Sunday, September 8, 2022

Sunday, September 8, 2022 ⏰ Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. 📺 TV Channel: NBC | NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds

By acquiring Von Miller during the offseason, the Bills added a much-needed pass rusher with Super Bowl experience, which could help Buffalo get over the hump in the AFC.

Not only does Buffalo have the best Super Bowl 2023 odds, but the Bills will also enter Week 1 as 2.5 point favorites on the road against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The best sports betting sites in Canada have the Bills favored at -135 odds to win at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Rams check in at +115 odds on the moneyline.

Check out the Bills vs Rams odds below from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Super Bowl Odds

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl at the best offshore sports betting sites.

Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.

Ahead of Week 1, the Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +850 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are valued at +1100 alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

For a complete breakdown of the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of Canada’s best NFL betting sites, check out the chart below.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Buffalo Bills +515 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +605 Kansas City Chiefs +980 Green Bay Packers +1020 Los Angeles Rams +1110 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1290 Baltimore Ravens +1550 Cincinnati Bengals +1560 Denver Broncos +1650 Dallas Cowboys +1860 Indianapolis Colts +2100 Philadelphia Eagles +2190 Cleveland Browns +2390 Tennessee Titans +2570 Arizona Cardinals +2570 Las Vegas Raiders +2820 Miami Dolphins +3000 New Orleans Saints +3000 New England Patriots +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3400 Carolina Panthers +5800 Pittsburgh Steelers +6500 New York Giants +6800 Washington Commanders +6900 Seattle Seahawks +7100 Detroit Lions +8500 Chicago Bears +8600 Jacksonville Jaguars +8600 Atlanta Falcons +10900 New York Jets +10900 Houston Texans +15400

NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions

It was a busy offseason for the Bills.

After a disappointing loss in the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills didn’t skip a beat over the summer, adding a number of different offensive weapons for Josh Allen.

The additions of Jamison Crowder, OJ Howard, and rookie James Cook will add another level of depth to an already dynamic Bills’ offense.

The Bills also picked up two-time Super Bowl Champion, Von Miller. The presence of Miller adds much-needed pass rusher to a Bills’ defense that was already one of the top units in the league.

With a strong offense around Allen, it’s not hard to see why the quarterback is favored to win the 2022 NFL MVP.

Allen has become one of the best quarterbacks in the last few years. Since Tom Brady left New England, the AFC East has been dominated by Allen and the Bills. Last year, Allen threw for 4,407 yards for 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Look for Allen to break out this season and take a leap forward as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Take Josh Allen to win NFL MVP at +675 odds.

Click on the button to cash in on the best NFL odds for the Rams vs Bills game at Stake.