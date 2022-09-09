Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Carolina Panthers In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
NFL
The NFL is back. And if you’d like to bet on your Carolina Panthers in North Carolina, we’ve got all the answers you need.

How To Bet On The Carolina Panthers In North Carolina

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Carolina Panthers, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Panthers
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best North Carolina sports betting site.

How To Watch Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Browns

  • 🏈  NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Browns
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Browns Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Cleveland Browns -105 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers -115 BetOnline logo

 

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Carolina Panthers +6600

Carolina Panthers NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Panthers  +3300

Carolina Panthers Betting Preview

The Panthers get their new season underway when they host the Cleveland Browns.

With Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, supported by Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Laviska Shenault, they’re hoping to make ground this season.

For their opening game, they’re slight favorites at -115. They might only be slight favorites in the game, but the Panthers will take the boost going into the season opener.

Looking at their Super Bowl and NFC hopes, they aren’t backed as one of the favorties, but their odds could land you a big win if things go right. They’re +6600 to win the Super Bowl this year, it would be a long shot but worth a punt if you’re an optimistic.

