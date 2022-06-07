In Massachusetts, sports betting is still being considered by the legislature, but basketball fans can still bet on the 2022 NBA Finals in the Bay State with the top offshore sportsbooks. The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years and fans can back their favorite team with free bets at the top basketball betting sites.

The Boston Celtics will travel to the Chase Center in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Led by the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston is back on the brink of another NBA Championship. However, it was the Celtics’ No.1-ranked defense that helped them cool off the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart will be tasked with stopping Stephen Curry and the Warriors offense.

Basketball fans looking to get in on the Warriors vs Celtics betting action can get up to $5,750 in free basketball bets at the best online sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in Massachusetts and review the best basketball betting offers available for the Celtics vs Warriors matchup.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts sports betting market isn’t open yet but NBA fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the Boston Celtics.

The top online sportsbooks are making it easy for basketball fans to back their favorite team during the NBA Finals.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in Massachusetts, check out the instructions below.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Massachusetts sportsbooks are free bets and NBA betting offers for the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors series.

Below, we’ll rank the top Massachusetts sports betting offers available for the NBA Finals.

Massachusetts NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Massachusetts | Free NBA Live Stream

Celtics fans in Massachusetts can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 NBA Finals TV Channel: ABC

ABC Free NBA Finals Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Boston Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

Bet Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best Massachusetts Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Massachusetts sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Twelve years after Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen won an NBA Championship, another Big 3 has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have the Celtics on the brink of another historic season. Tatum has evolved into one of the league’s best players but Smart’s defense on Stephen Curry will undoubtedly be the key to the Celtics’ success in the NBA Finals.

If the Celtics go on to win the NBA Finals, Smart will be a big reason why, which makes him a sneaky NBA Finals MVP bet.

If Smart can limit Curry to some poor shooting nights and add some viable offensive stats, he will be in the conversation for the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Take Marcus Smart to win the 2022 NBA Finals MVP at BetOnline.