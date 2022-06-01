In Massachusetts, sports betting is still being considered by the legislature, but basketball fans can still bet on the 2022 NBA Finals in the Bay State with the top offshore sportsbooks. The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years and fans can back their favorite team with free bets at the top basketball betting sites.

The Boston Celtics will travel to the Chase Center in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Led by the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston is back on the brink of another NBA Championship. However, it was the Celtics’ No.1-ranked defense that helped them cool off the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart will be tasked with stopping Stephen Curry and the Warriors offense.

Basketball fans looking to get in on the Warriors vs Celtics betting action can get up to $5,750 in free basketball bets at the best online sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in Massachusetts and review the best basketball betting offers available for the Celtics vs Warriors matchup.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts sports betting market isn’t open yet but NBA fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the Boston Celtics.

The top online sportsbooks are making it easy for basketball fans to back their favorite team during the NBA Finals.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in Massachusetts, check out the instructions below.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Massachusetts sportsbooks are free bets and NBA betting offers for the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors series.

Below, we’ll rank the top Massachusetts sports betting offers available for the NBA Finals.

Massachusetts Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Massachusetts

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with -155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The 2022 NBA Finals will tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Thursday night.

The top Massachusetts sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best Massachusetts Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Massachusetts sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Twelve years after Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen won an NBA Championship, another Big 3 has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have the Celtics on the brink of another historic season. Tatum has evolved into one of the league’s best players but Smart’s defense on Stephen Curry will undoubtedly be the key to the Celtics’ success in the NBA Finals.

If the Celtics go on to win the NBA Finals, Smart will be a big reason why, which makes him a sneaky NBA Finals MVP bet.

If Smart can limit Curry to some poor shooting nights and add some viable offensive stats, he will be in the conversation for the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Take Marcus Smart to win the 2022 NBA Finals MVP at BetOnline.