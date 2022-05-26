How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | New Zealand Sports Betting Sites

The biggest match in club football is upon us once more as Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in a clash of European royalty. In preparation for the match, Powbet are offering football fans in New Zealand a free bet of up to €100 when they register. To claim this betting offer and more, read below:

New Zealand Betting Offer: Liverpool vs Real Madrid €100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The €100 betting bonus and can be claimed in a matter of minutes – just see the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Powbet Open an account by inputting your details. Deposit and place a bet on any market of your choosing. Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to €100.

New Zealand Betting Sites Free Bet for the Champions League Final

The key terms of the New Zealand Powbet bonus are:

This offer is only available to new customers, who have registered and made their first real money deposit at Powbet.

The Bonus is 100% of a player’s first deposit up to 100 EUR/200 NZD.

The minimum qualifying deposit amount for this promotion is 20 EUR/ 40 NZD.

In order to qualify for the bonus, the player must play through the full amount of the first deposit at least once with odds no less than 1,50. All bets must be settled. Bonus will be automatically activated into the player’s account after completed rollover requirements for qualifying deposit. The client has the right/option to cancel it from “My Bonus” tab.

Click here to sign up to Powbet.

New Zealand Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in New Zealand

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 8:00 am Friday NZST

8:00 am Friday NZST 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France, Paris

Stade de France, Paris 📺 TV Channel: SPARK

Liverpool vs Real Madrid New Zealand Sports Betting Preview

The stage is set for the conclusion of this year’s Champions League final as Real Madrid and Liverpool go head-to-head in Paris this weekend.

Football matches don’t come much grander than this – Los Blancos can claim a historic 14th European triumph, while Liverpool will be aiming to move level on seven with AC Milan who happen to be the next on the last after Madrid.

With hope in their hearts. ❤️ Liverpool sights set on a seventh UEFA Champions League trophy 🏆👊@LFC x #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3PkcXTMnu5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 26, 2022

Liverpool are favoured by bookmakers everywhere, but this one is too close to call. Real have simply been outstanding in Europe this year, registering not one but three seemingly impossible comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the final.

While Liverpool’s run wasn’t exactly plain sailing after a first half scare in their semi-final with Villarreal, but they have been imperious this season in all competitions and we have an inkling they might just edge this year’s final

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final Bookmaker Liverpool 2.05 Real Madrid 3.50

More Champions Final Odds on Powbet

Over/Under Goals Odds