How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | UAE Sports Betting Sites

charlierhodes
Champions League
Gambling Sites
Highlights
The Champions League reaches its climax this weekend in what is set to be a true footballing spectacle – Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in Paris’ iconic Stade de France. Ready for the fixture, Rabona are offering users a free bet of up to €100. To claim this UAE betting offer, read below:

UAE Betting Offer: Liverpool vs Real Madrid €100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The €100 free bet offer from Rabona can be claimed by following the steps below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Rabona
  2. Open an account by filling in your personal details.
  3. Make a deposit and stake on any market of your choosing.
  4. Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to €100.

UAE Free Bet for the Champions League Final

The main terms and conditions of the Rabona offer are:

  • The qualifying odds for single bets is 2.00 or higher and for multiple bets – 1.50 or greater.
  • Players will have a period of 30 days to complete the bonus rollover requirements
  • A Rabona bonus code is not required to claim the welcome offer.
  • Click here to sign up to Rabona .

UAE Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch the Champions League Final 2022 in UAE

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 12:00 am Friday GST
  • 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Paris
  • 📺 TV Channel: beIN Sports Arabic

Liverpool vs Real Madrid UAE Sports Betting Preview

Fixtures rarely get bigger than this – two heavyweights of European football, Real Madrid and Liverpool, go toe-to-toe in the French capital this weekend.

Liverpool have already claimed two domestic trophies this season, and hopes of a quadruple were agonisingly cut short on the final day of the Premier League by champions Manchester City. Regardless, they can wrap up a special season with a third piece of silverware and a second European triumph under Jurgen Klopp.

 

 

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be aiming to become the first in history to win the Champions League more than once with multiple teams, and given their spectacular run to this year’s final, we think there is certainly some value to be had in the markets with bookmakers opting for Liverpool as favourites.

 

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final Bookmaker
Liverpool 2.05 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid 3.50 BetOnline logo

 

More Champions League Final Rabona Odds

Total Goal Odds for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Total Goals Odds to Win UCL Final Bookmaker
Under 2.5 2.08 BetOnline logo
Over 2.5 1.76 BetOnline logo

 

Betting Guides Gambling Soccer Sports
charlierhodes

Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
