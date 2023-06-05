If you want to bet on the Champions League Final in Wisconsin, then look no further. We have all the info you need including where to find hundreds of dollars in free bets.

This June, two giants in world soccer will go head-to-head to claim the Champions League title

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For Champions League Final Betting

Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

Wisconsin already has not yet legalized sports betting but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some incredible offers.

When you bet on the Champions League Final in Wisconsin, you want the best value, the most competitive odds and bonus offers to make your deposits stretch much further.

Our recommended Wisconsin sports betting apps can deliver all of that and more including speedy sign-up with no KYC checks, exclusive markets you won't find elsewhere and fewer betting restrictions too.

To find out how to take advantage of all of these benefits including completely free bets for the Champions League Final, then take a look at the offers below.

How To Bet On The Champions League Final In Wisconsin

The Champions League Final Gambling Options in Wisconsin with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

The Champions League Final is the biggest annual match in club soccer, and this year will see Manchester City and Inter Milan battle it out on Saturday 10 June.

Taking place in Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the stakes are high, particularly for Manchester City who have never won the Champions League in their history. Having already won the Premier League and FA Cup, the Citizens are also competing to win a treble.

If you want to get a piece of the sports betting action, then you can choose from a range of markets to bet on at our chosen Wisconsin sports betting apps.

The moneyline is the simplest of all bets, which is where you bet on the team you think will win over 90 minutes. If you think that there’s a chance it could go to extra time and penalties, then you might want to bet on ‘who will lift the trophy’ instead.

The over/under market is also a popular one, where you bet on whether the match will have over or under a certain number of goals, shots, corners, bookings etc.

If you enjoy score betting, then you can predict the exact result of the match. Alternatively, you might want to bet on the spread, which is what the margin of the result will be.

The player specific markets are vast, for example, you can choose a player to score first, last or anytime during the match. You can also bet on how many tackles or shots a player may make or if they’ll get booked through the match.

The most complicated bets are the accumulators, which is where you combine several bets together to multiply the odds. An example of this would be Manchester City to win, Ilkay Gundogan to score, over seven corners in the match and Jack Grealish to get booked.

Whatever option you choose, when you bet on the Champions League Final in Wisconsin you owe it to yourself to get the best value

Accessing free bets for the Champions League Final is actually very easy.

The Champions League Final Odds

The pressure is on for these two giants in world soccer – with both desperately wanting the 2023 Champions League Title.

Manchester City have reached the final once before, in 20/21 season, but have never brought home the silverware. They also have the added pressure that they are going for the treble this season, having won both the Premier League and the FA Cup in the last couple of weeks.

They are the current favorites, due to their recent outstanding form and the fact that their manager, Pep Guardiola, is a previous two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona.

Meanwhile Inter Milan saw off competition from their close rivals AC Milan to claim their place in the final and have won it three times before. However, the last time was a decade ago, so they have a lot to prove too.

These are the current match odds at BetOnline.

Manchester City -225

Inter Milan +615

Draw +390

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.