Betting Guides

How to Bet on the Champions League Final | North Carolina Sports Betting

Alex Mac
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | North Carolina Sports Betting

The UEFA Champions League final takes place this Saturday, May 28th from the Stade de France. The Los Blancos of Real Madrid takes on the Reds of Liverpool in the first-ever third meeting between two teams in a UEFA Champions League final. Real Madrid won the most recent UCL finals match-up between the two teams back in 2018, with a 3-1 win over the Reds. Now, with Liverpool having won both English domestic cups, they will look to make it a three-trophy season as the betting favorites for Saturday’s Champions League Final.

North Carolina sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 UEFA Champions League Finals this weekend, all while cashing in on great betting offers from the top North Carolina sportsbooks in the industry. To learn more about how to bet on the Champions League Final in North Carolina, continue reading as we dive into the very best betting offers for NC soccer fans looking to wager on the European Cup this weekend.

How to Bet on the Champions League Final in North Carolina

In-person North Carolina sports betting has recently become legalized and regulated by the state. However, with some North Carolina residents unable to make it to the two sportsbooks in the western part of the state, betting on the Champions League final from your own home is still very possible.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Champions League Final in North Carolina and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in North Carolina.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and Champions League Final betting offers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Champions League Final betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free Champions League Final bets at the best sports betting sites

The Best Soccer Betting Sites for the UEFA Champions League Finals

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

UEFA Champions League Finals Odds | Champions League Odds

Liverpool is the -160 betting favorite to hoist the European Cup on Saturday, while Real Madrid is the +140 underdog.

For full UEFA Champions League Finals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

UCL Finals Odds to Win UCL Finals BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Finals

Liverpool are lined at odds of +110 to win the Champions League finals within full time. Real Madrid is lined at odds of +245, while the full-time draw is lined at odds of +273.

For full UEFA Champions League Finals moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

UCL Finals UCL Moneyline Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool  +110 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +245 BetOnline logo
Draw +273 BetOnline logo

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Finals Total Goals

The current betting total for the 2022 Champions League finals is lined at 2.5 goals, with the ‘Over’ set at chalk odds of -135, while the Under is lined at plus-money odds of +119.

For full UEFA Champions League Finals totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 2.5 -135 BetOnline logo
Under 2.5 +119 BetOnline logo

Champions League Betting Trends | Recent Champions League Final Results

Dating back to 2014, the betting favorite has won five of the last eight UCL finals match-ups within full-time. A $100 bettor who has backed the favorite to win every UCL finals match-up over the last eight years has turned a profit of +$303 in that stretch. Meanwhile, the Under has cashed in five of the last eight UCL finals, with the last three straight European championships going under the betting total.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Champions League Final in North Carolina

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers for the 2022 Champions League Finals. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the 67th final of the European Cup.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best North Carolina sports betting sites and the 2022 Champions League betting offers available for North Carolina sports betting fans this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for

BetOnline, one of the best soccer betting sites, is giving away exclusive Champions League Final betting offers this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Champions League Finals Bets in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Champions League Final odds, BetOnline has everything that Champions League Final bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means North Carolina sports betting fans can cash in the best Champions League Final odds and back their favorite team for free at the Stade de France this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Champions League Final bets at BetOnline.

Get Free Champions League Final Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Champions League Final

The top North Carolina sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on the Champions League Final this weekend. With free bets and soccer betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on the Champions League Final in North Carolina at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Champions League Finals Betting Offer in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Champions League Final online, BetUS has more to offer than most North Carolina online casinos and sportsbooks. For the Champions League Finals, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Champions League Final betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Champions League Finals, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the 2022 Champions League Final

MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Champions League Final free bets for the UCL final at the Stade de France this weekend

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Champions League Final Betting Odds in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Champions League Final online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Champions League Final at the Stade de France this weekend. At MyBookie, North Carolina residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the best MyBookie Champions League Final betting offers by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Champions League Finals Predictions | Best UCL Soccer Bets

Real Madrid made it to the Champions League final by taking out both Chelsea and Manchester City in the semi-finals and quarterfinals. Los Blancos managed to win both ties as the betting underdog, doing so even after trailing at some point in the tie in both rounds of the knockout stage. As for Liverpool, The Reds have been a second-half team in the Champions League as of late, with their last three wins coming in games where they trailed or were tied at halftime.

It may be much of the same on Saturday in France, with both teams showing a tendency for late-game fireworks. In the 2018 UCL finals meeting between these two teams, the first half remained scoreless with all four goals (3-1 Real Madrid) coming in the second half. With this in mind, bet on the 1st Half Draw at the current price of +117 via BetOnline. Enjoy the game.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
Topics  
Betting Guides

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
how to bet on champions league 2022 in texas

How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen  •  19min
Betting Guides
how to bet on champions league 2022 in florida
How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Betting Guides
how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Canada
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on davis vs romero in arizona
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Nevada
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Maryland
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
Alex Mac  •  4min
More Betting Guides News