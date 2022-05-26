How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Betting Guides

The Florida sports betting market is on hold and will not return anytime soon but that doesn’t stop golf fans from getting the best betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

A week after major championship play, the PGA Tour continues in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. Some of the PGA’s top golfers will compete at Colonial Country Club including the 2022 PGA Champion, Justin Thomas.

The top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and Florida sports betting offers this weekend for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Florida

While Florida sports betting isn’t legal yet, golf fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks.

It’s never been easier to bet on the PGA Tour events at the top golf betting sites.

Check out the instructions below on how to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Florida.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

The best Florida sportsbooks are giving away free bets and golf betting offers to new members for the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

For the best Florida sports betting offers available for the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend, check out the list below.

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse and Payout

This weekend, the top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of an $8.4 million purse at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 winner will take home a healthy $1.512 million payout, up from $1.35 million in 2021.

Florida Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Florida

PGA Tour fans can catch all of the action for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and ESPN this weekend.

In 2021, Jason Kokrak emerged as the Charles Schwab Challenge winner and he will be back to defend his title once again this year.

To do so, he will have to get past Scottie Scheffler, the number 1 golfer in the world. Scheffler is the co-favorite to win the event in 2022, along with Jordan Speith and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Florida.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge
  • 📅 Charles Schwab Challenge Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • 💰 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: $8,400,000
  • 💸 Charles Schwab Challenge Payout: $1,512,000
  • 🏆 Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 Winner: Jason Kokrak
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8:20 am ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Collin Morikawa +1600

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds | Odds to Win Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

It’s been a week since the PGA Championship but the field is still deep at Colonial Country Club this weekend.

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is still one of the favorites heading to Texas at +1200 odds. Scheffler is the current No.1 player in the world and has amassed four PGA Tour titles this season including the 2022 Masters.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are also in the conversation at +1200 odds. Thomas is fresh off winning the PGA Championship and heads to a similar course at Colonial, where he should find an edge over the field.

Jordan Spieth was hot heading into the PGA Championship but missed his chance of finishing his career grand slam. This week he looks to bounce back from a T34 finish and be at the top of the leaderboard once again.

The top golf betting sites also have Collin Morikawa in the mix at +1600 odds. While he had a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship, Morikawa is still on the hunt for his first PGA title this season.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1200 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1200 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1600 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2000 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +2800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +3500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Na +3500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +4000 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +4000 BetOnline logo
Webb Simpson +4000 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +4000 BetOnline logo
Brian Harman +4000 BetOnline logo
Billy Horschel +4500 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +5000 BetOnline logo
Davis Riley +5000 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +5000 BetOnline logo
Harold Varner III +5000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Munoz +5500 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +6000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +6000 BetOnline logo
Tom Hoge +6000 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Florida for Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.

To learn how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 at the best Florida sports betting sites, scroll down below.

one of the top Florida sports betting sites offering free bet and golf betting offers, BetOnline makes it easy for fans to learn how to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Florida

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Charles Schwab Challenge Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the Charles Schwab Challenge without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Florida sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the Charles Schwab Challenge, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Florida sports betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Golf fans can learn how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Florida at BetUS with free bets and golf betting offers

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Offer in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Florida sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the Charles Schwab Challenge. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the PGA tour event.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Florida residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Florida sports betting offers for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at BetUS below.

One of the top Florida sports betting sites, MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Golf fans can also take advantage of free bets, golf betting offers and bonuses for the Charles Schwab Challenge

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Charles Schwab Challenge Odds In Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Florida sports betting market. One of the top Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge at MyBookie below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

After finding success at Southern Hills last weekend, Will Zalatoris is on the hunt for his first PGA Tour win. While he finished second at the PGA Championship, Zalatoris leads the field this week for Strokes Gained in Approach and is top five for Strokes Gained Off The Tee.

He returns home to Texas to play on the iconic Colonial Course, designed by the same architect at Southern Hills. The courses are similar but Colonial favors premier strikes which should be good news for Zalatoris. In his last five starts, Zalatoris has four top-six finishes. He should head into Colonial confident after putting up great numbers at Southern Hills.

Take Zalatoris to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets on the Charles Schwab Challenge at BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

