How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

The PGA Tour will make its last appearance in Texas this season on Thursday, May 26 for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. Despite being held one week after the PGA Championship, it’s a strong field at Colonial Country Club this weekend. Six of the world’s top 10 players will be in Fort Worth including the 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas and 2022 Green jacket winner Scottie Scheffler.

How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Ohio

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse and Payout

This weekend, the top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of an $8.4 million purse at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 winner will take home a healthy $1.512 million payout, up from $1.35 million in 2021.

Ohio Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Ohio

PGA Tour fans can catch all of the action for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and ESPN this weekend.

In 2021, Jason Kokrak emerged as the Charles Schwab Challenge winner and he will be back to defend his title once again this year.

To do so, he will have to get past Scottie Scheffler, the number 1 golfer in the world. Scheffler is the co-favorite to win the event in 2022, along with Jordan Speith and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Ohio.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge 📅 Charles Schwab Challenge Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 💰 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 💸 Charles Schwab Challenge Payout: $1,512,000

$1,512,000 🏆 Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 Winner: Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8:20 am ET

8:20 am ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Collin Morikawa +1600

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds | Odds to Win Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

It’s been a week since the PGA Championship but the field is still deep at Colonial Country Club this weekend.

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is still one of the favorites heading to Texas at +1200 odds. Scheffler is the current No.1 player in the world and has amassed four PGA Tour titles this season including the 2022 Masters.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are also in the conversation at +1200 odds. Thomas is fresh off winning the PGA Championship and heads to a similar course at Colonial, where he should find an edge over the field.

Jordan Spieth was hot heading into the PGA Championship but missed his chance of finishing his career grand slam. This week he looks to bounce back from a T34 finish and be at the top of the leaderboard once again.

The top golf betting sites also have Collin Morikawa in the mix at +1600 odds. While he had a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship, Morikawa is still on the hunt for his first PGA title this season.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Jordan Spieth +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +3000 Max Homa +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Abraham Ancer +3500 Daniel Berger +3500 Kevin Na +3500 Tony Finau +4000 Talor Gooch +4000 Webb Simpson +4000 Chris Kirk +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Billy Horschel +4500 Jason Kokrak +5000 Davis Riley +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Harold Varner III +5000 Sebastian Munoz +5500 Mito Pereira +6000 Gary Woodland +6000 Tom Hoge +6000 Maverick McNealy +6600

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is still the No.1 player in the world. While Southern Hills is one of his favorite courses, he will have a chance to redeem himself on another Perry Maxwell-designed course at Colonial Country Club.

The Colonial course hosts seven par 4s between 400 and 450 yards, which is right up Scottie Scheffler’s alley. He is top four in the field on these types of holes, making the par 4s very important. Scheffler is also top five for Strokes Gained in Approach, giving him a slight edge this weekend.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

