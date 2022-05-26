While tribal action halts the launch of online Oklahoma sports betting apps, golf fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks. With the Charles Schwab Challenge around the corner, golf fans can swing their way to $5,750 in free bets and Oklahoma sports betting offers this weekend.

The PGA Tour will stop in Fort Worth, Texas at the Colonial Country Club on Thursday, May 26 for the 77th annual Charles Schwab Challenge. While the Charles Schwab Challenge falls one week after a major championship, it’s a strong field in Texas this weekend with six of the top 10 players in the world competing for an $8.4 million purse.

Oklahoma residents can back their favorite player without breaking the bank at the best golf betting sites.

Oklahoma sports betting isn't legal but golf fans can still bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend at the top online sportsbooks.

The best Oklahoma sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls with free bets and golf betting offers this weekend for the last PGA Tour stop in Texas.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse and Payout

This weekend, the top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of an $8.4 million purse at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 winner will take home a healthy $1.512 million payout, up from $1.35 million in 2021.

PGA Tour fans can catch all of the action for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and ESPN this weekend.

In 2021, Jason Kokrak emerged as the Charles Schwab Challenge winner and he will be back to defend his title once again this year.

To do so, he will have to get past Scottie Scheffler, the number 1 golfer in the world. Scheffler is the co-favorite to win the event in 2022, along with Jordan Speith and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge 📅 Charles Schwab Challenge Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 💰 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 💸 Charles Schwab Challenge Payout: $1,512,000

$1,512,000 🏆 Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 Winner: Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8:20 am ET

8:20 am ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Collin Morikawa +1600

It’s been a week since the PGA Championship but the field is still deep at Colonial Country Club this weekend.

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is still one of the favorites heading to Texas at +1200 odds. Scheffler is the current No.1 player in the world and has amassed four PGA Tour titles this season including the 2022 Masters.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are also in the conversation at +1200 odds. Thomas is fresh off winning the PGA Championship and heads to a similar course at Colonial, where he should find an edge over the field.

Jordan Spieth was hot heading into the PGA Championship but missed his chance of finishing his career grand slam. This week he looks to bounce back from a T34 finish and be at the top of the leaderboard once again.

The top golf betting sites also have Collin Morikawa in the mix at +1600 odds. While he had a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship, Morikawa is still on the hunt for his first PGA title this season.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Jordan Spieth +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +3000 Max Homa +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Abraham Ancer +3500 Daniel Berger +3500 Kevin Na +3500 Tony Finau +4000 Talor Gooch +4000 Webb Simpson +4000 Chris Kirk +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Billy Horschel +4500 Jason Kokrak +5000 Davis Riley +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Harold Varner III +5000 Sebastian Munoz +5500 Mito Pereira +6000 Gary Woodland +6000 Tom Hoge +6000 Maverick McNealy +6600

The best Oklahoma sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 for free.

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

Kevin Na returns this weekend to Colonial Country Club after a T23 finish at the PGA Championship. Course history is important at Colonial as the same players always find their way at the top of the leaderboard.

Na loves playing at Colonial because the course layout fits perfectly into his game. Colonial features tight fairways, heavily bunkered approach shots and Bentgrass greens that require accuracy and putting.

In his eight starts at Colonial, Na has four top-15 finishes including a win in 2019. His game boasts both accuracy off the tee and into the green. In 2022 he hit 65% of his fairway shots and gained 14.2 strokes on approach in his last three starts. Look for him to challenge the top spots on Sunday.

Take Kevin Na (+3500) to win the Charles Schwab Challenge for a second time.

