How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge | Texas Sports Betting Sites

The PGA Tour returns to Texas for the 77th annual Charles Schwab Challenge. Despite it only being one week removed from major championship play, the field is deep at Colonial Country Club as the world’s best golfers will head to Fort Worth on Thursday, May 26. Joining the field, the 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas will head to Colonial along with No.1 Player in the world Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth to compete for a $8.4 million purse..

How to Bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Texas

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse and Payout

This weekend, the top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $8.4 million purse at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 winner will take home a healthy $1.512 million payout, up from $1.35 million in 2021.

Texas Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 in Texas

PGA Tour fans can catch all of the action for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and ESPN this weekend.

In 2021, Jason Kokrak emerged as the Charles Schwab Challenge winner and he will be back to defend his title once again this year.

To do so, he will have to get past Scottie Scheffler, the number 1 golfer in the world. Scheffler is the co-favorite to win the event in 2022, along with Jordan Speith and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge 📅 Charles Schwab Challenge Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 💰 Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 💸 Charles Schwab Challenge Payout: $1,512,000

$1,512,000 🏆 Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 Winner: Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8:20 am ET

8:20 am ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Collin Morikawa +1600

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds | Odds to Win Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

It’s been a week since the PGA Championship but the field is still deep at Colonial Country Club this weekend.

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is still one of the favourites heading to Texas at +1200 odds. Scheffler is the current No.1 player in the world and has amassed four PGA Tour titles this season including the 2022 Masters.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are also in the conversation at +1200 odds. Thomas is fresh off winning the PGA Championship and heads to a similar course at Colonial, where he should find an edge over the field.

Jordan Spieth was hot heading into the PGA Championship, but missed his chance of finishing his career grand slam. This week he looks to bounce back from a T34 finish and be at the top of the leaderboard once again.

The top golf betting sites also have Collin Morikawa in the mix at +1600 odds. While he had a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship, Morikawa is still in the hunt for his first PGA title this season.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Jordan Spieth +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +3000 Max Homa +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Abraham Ancer +3500 Daniel Berger +3500 Kevin Na +3500 Tony Finau +4000 Talor Gooch +4000 Webb Simpson +4000 Chris Kirk +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Billy Horschel +4500 Jason Kokrak +5000 Davis Riley +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Harold Varner III +5000 Sebastian Munoz +5500 Mito Pereira +6000 Gary Woodland +6000 Tom Hoge +6000 Maverick McNealy +6600

To learn how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 at the best Texas sports betting sites, scroll down below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

Returning to his home state of Texas, Jordan Spieth looks to put the PGA Championship behind him as he competes on one of his favorite courses at Colonial.

Spieth has the most history with the course, in his last six trips, Spieth has finished in the top-10 in every time including a win and three runner-ups. While the PGA Championship wasn’t his best performance, he was on fire after the Masters, winning the RBC Heritage and placing second at AT&T Byron Nelson.

Despite his performance last week, Spieth was striking the ball well. He gained 8.6 strokes from tee to green and 4.7 strokes on approach. While Spieth lost 3.2 strokes on the field with his putter, look for him to bounce back this weekend at Colonial, where he’s consistently gained strokes in his last four starts.

Take Jordan Spieth to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

