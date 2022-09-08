Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
Linkedin
Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL is almost back, and if you fancy backing the Chicago Bears in Illinois we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Chicago Bears, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Bears
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your Illinois sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best Illinois sports betting site.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Chicago Bears 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers 

  • 🏈  NFL: Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bears +245 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers -290 BetOnline logo

 

Chicago Bears Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Chicago Bears +10,000

Chicago Bears NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Bears +5000

Chicago Bears Betting Preview

The Chicago Bears start the football season off against the 49ers, a game that will test their pre-season preparation. Bookmakers put the Bears at +245 to win the match this weekend. Any optimistic Bears fans will get a big return if they pull off a shock win.

In terms of greater success in the season, the Bears are priced some way off the favorites. To win the Super Bowl they’re priced at +10,000.

A victory for the Bears would be some coup for the franchise, but it could return you big money if you were to back it.

The Best Betting Sites In Illinois For Chicago Bears Betting

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

Free Bet at BetOnline

BetUS – $3,125 In Free Bets For The Chicago Bears

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $3125
  • Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $3,125 in free bets click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Linkedin
An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors

How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes  •  3min
Betting Guides
Dalvin Cook RB Minnesota Vikings (1)
How to Bet On The Minnesota Vikings In Minnesota | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  11min
Betting Guides
How to Bet On The Las Vegas Raiders In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  48min
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons In Georgia | Georgia Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  2h
Betting Guides
NFL Free Bet For Pittsburgh Steelers For Week 1 | $750 To Back Steelers With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
Betting Guides
bengals
NFL Free Bet For Bengals For Week 1 | $750 To Back Bengals With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
Betting Guides
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
NFL Free Bet For 49ers For Week 1 | $750 To Back SF 49ers With
Paul Kelly  •  2h
More News