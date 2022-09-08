How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

The NFL is almost back, and if you fancy backing the Chicago Bears in Illinois we’ve got all the information you’ll need.
How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois
Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Chicago Bears, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.
- Click here to get your betting offers for the Bears
- Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
- Get your Illinois sports betting bonus.
- Place your football bets at the best Illinois sports betting site.
The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Chicago Bears 2022
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Watch Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers
- 🏈 NFL: Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers
- 📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET
- 🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Chicago Bears
|+245
|San Francisco 49ers
|-290
Chicago Bears Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Chicago Bears
|+10,000
Chicago Bears NFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buccaneers
|+375
|Rams
|+475
|Packers
|+500
|49ers
|+750
|Eagles
|+900
|Bears
|+5000
Chicago Bears Betting Preview
The Chicago Bears start the football season off against the 49ers, a game that will test their pre-season preparation. Bookmakers put the Bears at +245 to win the match this weekend. Any optimistic Bears fans will get a big return if they pull off a shock win.
In terms of greater success in the season, the Bears are priced some way off the favorites. To win the Super Bowl they’re priced at +10,000.
A victory for the Bears would be some coup for the franchise, but it could return you big money if you were to back it.
The Best Betting Sites In Illinois For Chicago Bears Betting
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus
Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more
The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
BetUS – $3,125 In Free Bets For The Chicago Bears
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.
Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $3125
- Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $3,125 in free bets click the button below.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.