How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

The NFL returns in just over a week’s time, and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Chicago Bears in gameweek one.

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears in Illinois

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Chicago Bears, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

Click here to get your betting offers for the Chicago Bears Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account. Get your Illinois sports betting bonus. Place your football bets at the best Illinois sports betting site.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Chicago Bears 2022

Chicago Bears start their NFL campaign with a trip to San Francisco 49ers

How To Watch Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers

🏈 NFL: Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET

1:00 p.m ET 🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California 📺 NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Chicago Bears +245 San Francisco 49ers -290

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds For 2022

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Chicago Bears +15000

Chicago Bears NFC Championship Odds

Team NFC Championship odds Buccaneers +375 Rams +475 Packers +500 Eagles +900 Cowboys +1500 Bears +7500