How to Bet On The Cleveland Browns In Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Although Ohio sports betting is now legal, operators are yet to get up and running which is why we are on hand to offer you some alternatives, just in time for the return of the NFL season – read on for more details.
How To Bet On The Cleveland Browns for the NFL 2022-23
Bovada are our top offshore bookmakers pick for the return of the football season – see below as to how to sign up.
- Click here to head over to Bovada for the NFL 2022-23
- Input the code INSIDERS when first depositing.
- The NFL bonus is now yours to use as you wish.
How to Place a Bet in Ohio With Your NFL Free Bets
Placing your NFL bets can be achieved by following our step-by-step guide below.
- Register with Bovada
- Click on the ‘Sports’ button on the page header.
- NFL markets are found on the left-hand menu.
- Select your winning NFL bet!
The Best Ohio NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Watch Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers in Ohio
- 🏈 NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 14:00 ET
- 🏟Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Carolina
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Carolina Panthers
|-111
|Cleveland Browns
|-109
Cleveland Browns NFL 2022-23 Odds
The Browns will be without Deshaun Watson for their first 11 games, which will be a huge miss at quarterback.
However, they possess more than enough firepower to get at least eight wins on the board this season. Expect the Browns to lean more into their rushing attack this season, particularly now Watson has been suspended.
Nick Chubb will be integral to this new set-up; he rushed for over 1,200 yards in 14 games last season and is always reliable when it comes to staying fit having sat out just seven games in his entire career.
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Cleveland Browns
|+4500
Although the AFC is absolutely stacked with talent this season, the Brown could be an interesting prospect as a longshot bet with a current price of +2500.
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+650
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+850
|Cleveland Browns
|+2500
The Best Ohio Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
It is finally here! The NFL has returned, and Bovada is the place to be this season. A lucrative welcome bonus can be claimed when signing up – 110% deposit match up to $750.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus
How does a sign up bonus worth up to $750 sound? We thought so. Take a look at the terms below and click the button to sign up in a matter of clicks.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL – this allows users to explore odds on outright Super Bowl and conference winners, as well as player futures such as Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23
BetUS have one of the best welcome offers we have come across when researching this article, prospective ustomers can claim a stupendous 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125.
- 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
- Minimum deposit: $100
- 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
- 10X Rollover on Sports
- 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
- 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
- Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
- 14-Days Expiry
- TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125