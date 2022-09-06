Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

49ers vs Cowboys free bets nfl betting offers
The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL return to action this weekend. If you want to bet on the Cowboys this weekend, and this season, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

How To Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Cowboys, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Dallas Cowboys
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your California sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best Wisconsin sports betting site.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Dallas Cowboys 2022

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys 

  • 🏈 NFL: Buccaneers vs Cowboys
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 8:20 p.m EDT
  • 🏟Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Buccaneers -130  BetOnline logo
Cowboys +110 BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Dallas Cowboys +2200

Dallas Cowboys NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Cowboys +1000

Dallas Cowboys Betting Preview

The Cowboys face a tough start to the season against one of the Super Bowl favourites in the shape of the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

They’re underdogs in the opening clash. You’ll get the Cowboys at +110 in the opening game of the season.

If you look at the Super Bowl odds, the Cowboys are some way off the favourites, but anything can happen in the NFL and a franchise with the Cowboys’ history should never be counted out. You’ll get the Cowboys at +2200. They’re massive outsiders, but a bet on them would see you win big if the Cowboys win another Super Bowl.

The Best Betting Sites In Texas For Dallas Cowboys Betting

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

 Open an account with Everygame

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

Free Bet at BetOnline

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Dallas Cowboys

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Dallas Cowboys

MyBookie make up our top three to have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

