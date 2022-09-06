How to Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL return to action this weekend. If you want to bet on the Cowboys this weekend, and this season, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.
How To Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas
Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Cowboys, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.
- Click here to get your betting offers for the Dallas Cowboys
- Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
- Get your California sports betting bonus.
- Place your football bets at the best Wisconsin sports betting site.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Dallas Cowboys 2022
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys
- 🏈 NFL: Buccaneers vs Cowboys
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 8:20 p.m EDT
- 🏟Venue: AT&T Stadium
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Buccaneers vs Cowboys Bill Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Buccaneers
|-130
|Cowboys
|+110
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
Dallas Cowboys NFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buccaneers
|+375
|Rams
|+475
|Packers
|+500
|49ers
|+750
|Eagles
|+900
|Cowboys
|+1000
Dallas Cowboys Betting Preview
The Cowboys face a tough start to the season against one of the Super Bowl favourites in the shape of the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.
They’re underdogs in the opening clash. You’ll get the Cowboys at +110 in the opening game of the season.
If you look at the Super Bowl odds, the Cowboys are some way off the favourites, but anything can happen in the NFL and a franchise with the Cowboys’ history should never be counted out. You’ll get the Cowboys at +2200. They’re massive outsiders, but a bet on them would see you win big if the Cowboys win another Super Bowl.
The Best Betting Sites In Texas For Dallas Cowboys Betting
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.
Open an account with Everygame
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more
The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Dallas Cowboys
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.
Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Dallas Cowboys
MyBookie make up our top three to have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.