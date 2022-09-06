How to Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL return to action this weekend. If you want to bet on the Cowboys this weekend, and this season, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

How To Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Cowboys.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Dallas Cowboys 2022

How To Watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys

🏈 NFL: Buccaneers vs Cowboys

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 8:20 p.m EDT

8:20 p.m EDT 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Buccaneers -130 Cowboys +110

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Dallas Cowboys +2200

Dallas Cowboys NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds Buccaneers +375 Rams +475 Packers +500 49ers +750 Eagles +900 Cowboys +1000

Dallas Cowboys Betting Preview

The Cowboys face a tough start to the season against one of the Super Bowl favourites in the shape of the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

They’re underdogs in the opening clash. You’ll get the Cowboys at +110 in the opening game of the season.

If you look at the Super Bowl odds, the Cowboys are some way off the favourites, but anything can happen in the NFL and a franchise with the Cowboys’ history should never be counted out. You’ll get the Cowboys at +2200. They’re massive outsiders, but a bet on them would see you win big if the Cowboys win another Super Bowl.

