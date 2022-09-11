How To Bet On The Denver Broncos In Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Sites

The NFL returns this week, and we’ve got all the information you need to bet on the Denver Broncos in Colorado, including free bets for the game.

How To Watch Broncos vs Seahawks Bills

🏈 NFL: Broncos vs Seahawks

📅 Date: Monday, 12th September 2022

Monday, 12th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 8:15 p.m ET

8:15 p.m ET 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Lumen Field, Seattle 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Broncos vs Seahawks Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Broncos -270 Seahawks +220

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Denver Broncos +1500

Denver Broncos AFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Baltimore Ravens +900 Denver Broncos +1200

Denver Broncos Betting Preview

The Broncos come into game week one the favorites as they go to Seattle to face the Seahawks. For the game itself you can get the Broncos -270.

In terms of season betting, the Broncos aren’t seen as favorites to win the Super Bowl at +1500 , but they’re a good outsider punt for you Broncos’ fans.

It has been a big off-season off the field for the Broncos, with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and the acquisition of QB Russell Wilson. These two big moves are a clear sign from the Broncos that they want to reach the play-offs for the first time in seven years.

It’s going to be a big season in Denver, get your bets in early on them this season.

